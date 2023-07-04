Ag College will be sweating in the availability of centre Sam Carwardine following his red card.
Carwardine will front the Southern Inland judiciary on Wednesday night after his dismissal for a lifting tackle.
Carwardine was red carded around 30 minutes into their 55-0 win over CSU at Beres Elwood Oval on Saturday.
Even a low-range lifting tackle has a base sanction of six weeks, before discounts can be taken into account, meaning Carwardine's season could be in doubt.
MORE SPORT NEWS
There are only three rounds left in the season, including the top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday, before the start of the finals series.
Ag College are currently second, three points behind Waratahs, and two ahead of Wagga City.
They tackle Wagga City in the last round of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.