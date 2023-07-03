Gerald Painting will line up his first runners in over two decades.
Painting will have a double attack at Leeton on Tuesday with his first starters since the 2000-01 season.
With son Lochie looking to get involved in the industry, the Thurgoona trainer decided to get back into the swing of things.
"My young bloke Lochie used to come out to the trials with me, it's been 21 years since I last had a horse but he got all keen to get his driver's licence so for him to get his driver's licence I had to get my trainer's licence back," Painting said.
Both of his pacers are coming off long breaks as well.
Zoes Regal, who is a six-time winner, hasn't started since consecutive placings at Menangle in November 2020 due to a tendon issue while Most Certain Micky hasn't been to the races since August 2021.
However Painting believes both are ideal horses for his 16-year-old son to learn on.
"I was just going through the motions (of re-licencing) when Garry Harpley, who is a good friend of mine, got Zoes Regal off Keith Boxsall for us for Lochie to start learning to drive on," Painting said.
"Then Ray Walker owns Most Happy Micky and said to take him as there's probably a couple of races in him down the track and could be a good horse for Lochie to learn on too."
Both have had plenty of trials coming into their racetrack returns.
His 16-year-old son is still in the process of completing his trial drives with hopes to be able to make his debut at Griffith on Melbourne Cup day.
Instead Painting will utilise Ben Thompson's claim on Zoes Regal while Ellen Bartley will have the reins aboard Most Certain Micky.
He rates the latter as the best of his chances to make a winning return in the Maguires Pty Ltd Pace (1758m).
"Zoes Regal's race is a pretty hard race with a lot of form in that race but the draw is in Most Certain Micky's favour," Painting said.
"He's drawn one and he has nice gate speed so Ellen will make up her mind on what she's going to do with him."
The first of eight races gets under way at 5.47pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
