Gerald Painting makes return to training after two decades

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Ellen Bartley will drive Most Certain Micky for Gerald Painting in his return to the training ranks at Leeton on Tuesday.
Ellen Bartley will drive Most Certain Micky for Gerald Painting in his return to the training ranks at Leeton on Tuesday.

Gerald Painting will line up his first runners in over two decades.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

