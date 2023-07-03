The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Heat defeated Camden Valley Wildfire by 16 points at PCYC Stadium

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 3 2023 - 6:30pm
Chaz Bishop goes to the ring during the Heat's win against Camden Valley Wildfire on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Chaz Bishop goes to the ring during the Heat's win against Camden Valley Wildfire on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

A career high 42 points from coach Zac Maloney guided Wagga Heat to their third win of the season against Camden Valley Wildfire.

