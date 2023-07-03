A career high 42 points from coach Zac Maloney guided Wagga Heat to their third win of the season against Camden Valley Wildfire.
After going down 119-72 against Port Macquarie on Saturday night, the Heat looked a different side on Sunday overcoming a slow start to defeat the Wildfire 101-85.
Maloney was very proud of the team's response and believed they rectified the performance they put up against the Wildfire earlier this season.
"It was a very good bounce back performance for us," Maloney said.
"Port Macquarie were a very quality team, but we sort of went down quite convincingly.
"On Sunday we knew it was a game we wanted to get against these guys after going down to them by four.
"We started the first quarter very slow, but we hit the lead early in the second and never really looked back.
"It was definitely a great performance and I'm very proud of the boys."
Eclipsing his previous career best of 35, Maloney said it was enjoyable to get on a solid run and help the scoreboard tick over.
"I did alright and started the first quarter strong," he said.
"We saw that over the weekend both teams they had a drops coverage against a high pick and roll so basically we were rolling with that early.
"Then late in the game we had a bit of a lull and we just went to the high pick and roll repeatedly and we managed to get scores off it.
"You get games like this and it was good to sort of have that performance and help tick the scoreboard over and help keep that lead for us.
"I think my highest coming into this was 35 so it was good to crack the 40 and it has been quite a while since I've put up numbers like that."
Maloney wasn't the only one who starred against the Wildfire as Eddie Merkel (14 points), Nathan Elmer (10) and Jacob Edwards (17) all contributed well.
Maloney said it was good to see so many contributors and that the trio were good all weekend despite the loss on Saturday to the Dolphins.
"Jake had a solid weekend and Eddie Merkel was awesome for us over the weekend," he said.
"That's probably the bigger positive for us as a team, take away the individual accolades it's good to know you've got other guys you can go to.
"When it was my time to take the ball and put the team on my back the boys were comfortable with that as well and they helped get me open.
"They were setting good screens, good pick and rolls and it was a real positive performance and a step in the right direction for us."
The Heat's victory against the Wildfire was in front of just 50 spectators after the club was handed a cap on attendance following a complaint made following their Saturday night loss to the Dolphins.
Maloney said that a complaint was lodged by one of the referees from Saturday's night game citing feedback received from the crowd.
"There was a little bit going on and one of the refs wasn't too fond of it all," he said.
"He sort of reported back to Basketball NSW and they couldn't really investigate it so they just put a cap on Sunday's game until they could.
"I think it's something that is going to blow over as I don't think there's too much to it.
"It was just stock standard stuff, a bit of noise from the crowd complaining about fouls and what not.
"There was nothing personal and nothing abusive or threatening in what was going on."
