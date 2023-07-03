The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

What's on in Wagga for the school holidays? Festival of W, art workshops and more

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:21pm, first published July 3 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join the library's many events, check out a Lego art session with a twist or hit the ice rink these school holidays. Pictures from file
Join the library's many events, check out a Lego art session with a twist or hit the ice rink these school holidays. Pictures from file

DAILY

  • Festival of W's pop-up outdoor ice rink brings new and old skaters together each day from 9am to 9pm. Book online through starsonice.com.au
  • Meander through the amazing lighting displays for Festival of W, which light up at dusk and keep the Civic Centre precinct humming until late each night
  • Wagga PCYC is running fun programs all through the holidays for primary and high school aged youth. Check out the PCYC website or call the centre on 6921 5873 for the program, pricing and to make bookings.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

NAIDOC celebrations continue with Rivmed's event at Mary Kidson Hall in the Botanical Gardens from 10am to 2pm. There'll be bush tucker, dancers, kids activities, entertainment, raffles, Elders gifts and NAIDOC bags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.