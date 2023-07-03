Lego prints are on the agenda at the first of two workshops held by Unique State Art Space. Build your own Lego stamp and then use ink to print the designs onto paper in a workshop from 11.30am to 1.30pm. In the afternoon, teenagers are invited to a Lego session with a twist. The Pixelated Prints session, which runs from 3pm to 5pm, instructs young artists on how to layer and print with Lego Dots to make pixelated artworks with the dot bricks, ink and paper. Tickets from $50 through uniquestateartspace.com.