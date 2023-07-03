NAIDOC celebrations continue with Rivmed's event at Mary Kidson Hall in the Botanical Gardens from 10am to 2pm. There'll be bush tucker, dancers, kids activities, entertainment, raffles, Elders gifts and NAIDOC bags.
Mums and bubs of all ages are invited for a cuppa and a chat at the Glenfield Park Community Centre at 10am. Hosted by the Australian Breastfeeding Association's Wagga and Riverina Group, the chat and play session has morning tea provided, an indoor court for the kids to play on and mums and volunteers to discuss parenting, breastfeeding or a chat.
Join in the fun as Wagga City Library breaks out the board games. Settle in for a few hours of fun, meet new friends and tackle anything from Uni and Battleship to Muffin Time and Sushi Time. It runs from 2pm to 4pm, free entry.
The first of three Menagerie workshops, where participants build costumes for a special community-led performance to be held at Festival of W, begins at 10am at Wagga Marketplace. Participants will join a gentle giant puppet for festival performance at dusk on Saturday. Register to join through the festival website.
The Defence Force joins NAIDOC Week celebrations with a youth event at the Tolland Community Hub in Bruce Street from noon to 3pm. Those attending can meet defence force personnel and play traditional games.
Sewing is no longer a lost art, with Sew Me School of Fashion throwing a kids winter crew workshop for those aged eight and older. All the course material is provided as the budding seamstresses and tailors get to work learning the basis with a sewing machine while creating their own fleecy crew neck jumper. Cost is $80, bookings through sewmeschool.com.au.
The second of three Menagerie workshops, where participants build costumes for a special community-led performance to be held at Festival of W, begins at 10am at Wagga Marketplace. Participants will join a gentle giant puppet for festival performance at dusk on Saturday. Register to join through the festival website.
Scrunchies are sew right now again and fashionistas can learn the basics to create their own at the Sew Me School of Fashion. The endless scrunchies workshops run for 90 minutes and teach students how to use a sewing machine and basic stitches. Classes $50, suitable for those aged eight and above and can be booked through sewmeschool.com.au.
It's movie time at the library. The family-friendly family movie event starts at 10.30am and is free to attend.
Lego prints are on the agenda at the first of two workshops held by Unique State Art Space. Build your own Lego stamp and then use ink to print the designs onto paper in a workshop from 11.30am to 1.30pm. In the afternoon, teenagers are invited to a Lego session with a twist. The Pixelated Prints session, which runs from 3pm to 5pm, instructs young artists on how to layer and print with Lego Dots to make pixelated artworks with the dot bricks, ink and paper. Tickets from $50 through uniquestateartspace.com.
The final of three Menagerie workshops, where participants build costumes for a special community-led performance to be held at Festival of W, begins at 10am at Wagga Marketplace. Participants will join a gentle giant puppet for festival performance at dusk on Saturday. Register to join through the festival website.
Mawang Gaway Elders invite the community to the Riverside precinct for a NAIDOC Week family fun day from 11am to 3pm. There will be activities for all ages, including art, face painting, basketball, slides, a yarning circle, stage entertainment and more.
There's just one place to be on World Chocolate Day: the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory. The factory has live music, kids painting classes and freckle-making throughout the day. Visit juneelicoriceandchocolate.com for more.
The East Wagga-Kooringal Hawks host their annual kids day at Gumly Oval. There will be rides, face painting, farm animals, lolly bags and a whole lot more fun in loving memory of Brady Grieve.
Bookworms can bask in the sunshine (if there is some) at Storytime in the Botanic Gardens.at 2pm. Hosted by the Wagga City Library, the Storytime session heads into Mary Kidson Hall if the weather isn't pleasant.
Check with providers for further information.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
