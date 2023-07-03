The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wild Irish Rover sends Geoff Duryea out a winner at Corowa

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Duryea with Wild Irish Over at Corowa on Monday. Picture by Duryea Racing
Geoff Duryea with Wild Irish Over at Corowa on Monday. Picture by Duryea Racing

Popular Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea bowed out a winner at his home track on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.