Popular Corowa trainer Geoff Duryea bowed out a winner at his home track on Monday.
Wild Irish Rover ensured Duryea was given a fairytale send off as he bolted in by eight lengths to take out the Carlton United Breweries Country Boosted Class Three Handicap (1200m) at Corowa.
The romp came on Duryea's last day as a trainer after he and wife Maureen's surprise announcement last week to close their training business.
Duryea was pleased to go out a winner.
"It was one of the better ways to go out I suppose," Duryea said.
Wild Irish Rover ($7.50) was only having his third and final start for Duryea after arriving from the Mark Newnham stable.
Wagga jockey Josh Richards rode the three-year-old a treat, making the most of a good barrier to lead and then he put his rivals away in the home straight.
Crimson Rock ($20) battled on for second, a length and a half in front of Exalted Dennis ($10) in third place.
Duryea had high hopes for Wild Irish Rover.
"I gave him a real good chance," he said.
"I said to a few blokes and his owners that he's going to be mighty hard to beat but I didn't think by that much.
"It was by far enough to make me feel comfortable."
Duryea also had Albert The Cat in at Corowa and he finished eighth as his final runner.
The runners drew the curtain on Duryea's 55-year career in the racing industry and now leaves Corowa without an on-course trainer.
Meantime, jockey Jack Martin landed his first winner back from disqualification when he guided Chairman's Choice ($12) to victory in the Sheldon's Sign Shop Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000m).
It was just Martin's second race ride back and he thanked those in the industry that stood by him for their support.
