The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Points from Emily Perrot helps Temora get back to winning

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillie Dohl is stopped by the Southcity defence during Brothers' win at Harris Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Lillie Dohl is stopped by the Southcity defence during Brothers' win at Harris Park on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Eighteen points from Weissel Medal favourite Emily Perrot ensured Temora were able to return to winning ways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.