Eighteen points from Weissel Medal favourite Emily Perrot ensured Temora were able to return to winning ways.
The Dragons were unbeaten through the first eight rounds of the season before a loss to Kangaroos and a draw with Albury in the past two weeks.
However they were able to pick up another two points with a 22-4 win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Coach Courtney McCrone was pleased the team could hit back.
"It's good to see a bit of improvement every week," McCrone said.
"We've got a fairly young team, a fairly inexperienced team in some positions so it's just good to see them playing a good game and getting a bit of confidence."
Perrot scored three of her team's four tries and kicked three conversions in another standout display.
However Brianna Russell was also dangerous for the Dragons.
Despite letting some points slip in the past fortnight, Temora remains in second place.
Unbeaten Kangaroos are three points clear after a 40-0 win over winless Gundagai.
Albury sit in third after 14-6 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Sunday.
The Thunder are a point behind Temora and one point clear of Brothers, who remain in fourth after their 14-6 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Saturday.
They are level with Young, who had the bye, but both clubs have a six-point buffer on Tumut.
After a strong start to the season, McCrone believes Temora's defence has been found on up against some of the stronger teams in the competition.
It's something she's looking to work on as the season progresses.
"Our defence probably isn't what it was or what it needs to be," McCrone said.
"We'll keep working on it but it's been hard at this time of year with a lot of people out sick.
"Getting everyone to training to get everyone on board has been a bit tricky."
Temora are looking to continue their roll when they face Tumut at Nixon Park on Saturday.
In the other games, Albury hosts Gundagai, Brothers are at home against Junee while Kangaroos play Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
