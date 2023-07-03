The Daily Advertiser
East Wagga-Kooringal's Jarrad Boumann suspended for two games over sling tackle

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:00pm
East Wagga-Kooringal full-forward Jarrad Boumann has accepted a two-game suspension. Picture by Ash Smith
East Wagga-Kooringal full-forward Jarrad Boumann has been suspended for two games for his tackle that prematurely ended Saturday's Farrer League clash against Barellan.

