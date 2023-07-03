East Wagga-Kooringal full-forward Jarrad Boumann has been suspended for two games for his tackle that prematurely ended Saturday's Farrer League clash against Barellan.
Boumann was yellow carded and reported for rough conduct on Barellan captain Riley Irvin at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
Irvin was knocked out in a sling tackle and the game was called off after 30 minutes when ambulance officers arrived at the scene.
The incident occurred at about the 20 minute mark of the third term, with Barellan in front by two points.
As per the rules, the Two Blues were awarded the victory.
After reviewing the report and evidence provided, the AFL NSW-ACT match review panel graded Boumann's tackle as careless, high impact and high contact.
MORE SPORT NEWS
It results in a three-game suspension but Boumann was offered, and accepted, a two-game suspension with an early guilty plea.
Boumann, who sits third on Farrer League goalkickers list with 34 from 10 games, will now miss games against North Wagga and Coleambally.
The Hawks have the Saints on Saturday and then take on Coleambally after the club bye.
Boumann's suspension adds to a lengthy unavailability list for the Hawks that features 14 senior players.
Boumann, 33, played two AFL games for Hawthorn and has been at EWK for the past three seasons.
