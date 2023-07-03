The Daily Advertiser
Hanwood cream Junee in 2022 grand final rematch game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Hanwood captain Kandice Bertoldo was one of six goal scorers.
The gap between the top teams in the Leonard Cup continues to widen, after Junee were handed an 8-0 loss by ladder leaders Hanwood on Sunday.

