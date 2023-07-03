The gap between the top teams in the Leonard Cup continues to widen, after Junee were handed an 8-0 loss by ladder leaders Hanwood on Sunday.
Junee have been up and down this season and coming in after a 9-1 win last weekend were hoping for a stronger performance.
Imogen Zucatto got the scoring underway nice and early with a goal in the sixth minute, and another four Hanwood players would find the back of the net throughout the 90 minutes.
A double to Bethany Piva was topped only by a triple from Johane Oberholzer in the first half.
After her first goal in the 28th minutes, Oberholzer couldn't be held back and found the net two more times in the following 16 minutes.
Coach Anthony Zucatto said he couldn't be happier with the outcome of the game and the performance his side put on.
"There's definitely nothing to complain about with that win, the girls played really well, I'm very happy with the performance," Zucatto said.
"All the girls are encouraged if they get a chance to have a shot, you have a shot, and that's where we see the difference in the end, we've got a multitude of goal kickers because you see an opportunity, you go for it."
While pleased with the performance overall, Zucatto said there was 30 minutes where the side really shone, everything fell together as planned.
Though top of the ladder and clear by a game, Zucatto said it's important to still identify how and where the side can improve.
"A good half an hour of the first half, they all just played well, everything clicked, passes came together, they built pressure well, and they finished," he said.
"From that we need to build, we need a 90 minute performance."
Across in Young, second placed Tolland were also unstoppable in front of goal, scoring six times against their hosts.
Lizzie Read earned herself a triple while teammate Christina Grauer-Kompos scored twice.
Meanwhile in the sixth verse seventh game, Wagga United and Cootamundra found themselves with a 1-1 draw.
Tolland 6 d Young 1 at Hall Brothers Oval.
Hanwood 8 d Junee 0 at Hanwood.
Cootamundra 1 drew Wagga United 1 at O'Connor Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
