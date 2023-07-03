Kangaroos winger Charlie Barton has been left with two fractured vertebrae after a horror start to his clash against former club Gundagai.
Barton was helped off the field after two minutes following a tackle which is being put under the microscope by NSW Rugby League officials.
Scans have revealed damage to both his T12 and L1 vertebrae.
However Barton has been able to avoid needing surgery. Instead he will be reassessed in a month.
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst isn't pleased with the situation.
"Anything to do with the neck or back has to be protected at all costs," Hurst said.
"I feel really sorry for Charlie, for the person and the player he is.
"He's great to have around the club with his culture and his work ethic and he's a talent for us.
"It's a huge loss."
The tackle was penalised by referee Ben Whitby at Anzac Park on Saturday.
However video of the incident is still being assessed after an initial delay due to editing.
"To break someone's back, to have him out of the game for we don't know how long and the imposition on his work we just hope it goes through the proper process and gets its due diligence," Hurst said.
It comes as centre Jake Mascini suffered a knee injury early in the first half of the win.
Kangaroos are expected to need to replace both players for their clash with Young at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Meanwhile Kangaroos will also be looking to hold onto the Challenge Cup they took off Gundagai.
After winning Group Nine's new prize, Young lost it to Gundagai in the second challenge of the season.
Despite heading into the clash coming off three weekends off, Young are keen to bring the cup home.
"We were very disappointed to lose it in the first place so we'll be doing our best to get it back," Cherrypickers president Josh Powderly said.
"(The break) is always a little bit of a worry but they are all fairly professional and know what they are doing.
"It can work either way but they should be nice and fresh and ready to go with any niggling injuries fixed up."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
