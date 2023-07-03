LEADING Southern District horseman Mitch Beer has described Mnementh's victory at Flemington as the highlight of his training career.
Mnementh continued his remarkable rise through the sprinting ranks with victory in the $175,000 listed Santa Ana Lane Sprint Series Final (1200m) at Flemington on Saturday.
It continued a sensational second coming of Mnementh, who has now won five of his last 10 starts and banked $450,000 in the process.
Beer achieved group three success with Almighty Girl back in 2016 but rated the win of Mnementh at Flemington as the highlight of his career to date.
"I reckon that's the best winner I've ever had," Beer said.
"That's from my point of view. Non-monetary, I don't really care if they are listed, group three or whatever.
"Just the horse. To be able to win a listed race with him is just unreal. Especially at Flemington, that's home for me. That's where I grew up, that's where I had my first job at the stables, that's where I really decided I wanted to be a trainer, pretty much, at Flemington.
"I've had winners at good race days at Moonee Valley and this and that but you go to the MCG and you walk in there and it gives you that feel and Flemington is the same. It's just the absolute mecca."
Blake Shinn took Mnementh, a $11 chance, straight to the front and from there he was never headed, going on to score by three quarters of a length.
Beer said he still struggles to comprehend that Mnementh is the horse he is now.
"The win is one thing, it's terrific, whether he won by a nose or a head or whatever. But from the training point of view and assessing him, it's just so hard because I have this pre-conceived thought of him because I've had him his whole life but he's just a completely different horse now. It's unreal," he said.
"If I look at his run from the City Handicap last year to now, his form is unbelievable. So we're talking about 15 months, he's won a City Handicap, ran second in a Town Plate, won at Rosehill, won a $150,000 sprint at Ballarat, won a Wagga Town Plate and won a listed race at Flemington. It's obscene."
He was also beaten in a Tocumwal Gold Cup immediately after the City Handicap win.
"That's what I still think about. I still think about taking him to Leeton before the Country Championships," Beer explained.
"It's hard because he's not that horse anymore and 99 per cent of the time when you have horses that completely change, they completely change from running at Flemington to running at Tocumwal.
"It's rare that as they get older they progress so much.
"It's been unreal. I think we can look through rose-coloured glasses sometime and think horses are better than what they are because they're yours and you're emotionally attached to them but when Blake Shinn committed to the horse a couple of weeks out, it gave me good confidence in that, alright, you've got him in the right race."
Mnementh will now head to the group three Bletchingly Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on July 17.
The son of Eurozone ran 11th in last year's $2 million Kosciuszko and while Beer admitted there is a high possibility that Mnementh will end up in the race again, he's not busting to get there.
"Not really. He's a gelding, he's in great form, he'll go to the Bletchingly in three weeks, if he's going good around Kosciuszko time, we're open to it but I'm not going to set him for the race," he said.
"It's very hard to set a horse for a race that you don't know you're going to get a run in.
"The horse is a $2 chance of ending up in the race. But he might have another two runs and we decide to give him a break and aim for some races down the straight over the spring.
"The horse doesn't perform well in warm weather. Whenever the temperature gets to high 20s or above, he's no good. I don't know why, but the colder it is the better he runs. It's weird. And you sound like such a crazy horse trainer for saying it, which I try not to be, but those wintery conditions suit him."
