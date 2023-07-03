An injury-riddled Wagga Tigers have emerged victorious in a do or die game against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong this weekend.
Slating the game as the precursor to if the side can make finals this year, coach Brooke Tilyard said she was over-the-moon to watch her side earn the 44-66 win.
"The girls really knew that there was an urgency and that we had slid out of the top five, so it was a pivotal moment for us," Tilyard said.
"They knew they either had to show up and respond or our chances of finals were looking very gloomy, and they responded and were able to show up and get the job done."
The win didn't come without sacrifice though, with injuries jarring both sides heavily in the first half.
Gamain's Abbey Hamblin suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, with Tigers shooter Bridie Delahunty also gaining an ankle injury not ten seconds later.
With two key players already out of the game, Tigers couldn't catch a break with Hayley Stevens and Jess Allen each taken from the court before half-time.
"It was a chaotic game, in the second quarter I had to completely rejig the whole team, and ultimately we played with five A graders and two reserve graders for the whole three quarters," Tilyard said.
"It was very disruptive in the first half and the girls just really had to respond, they knew that this was a do or die game for us, and regardless of what was happening early in the game they just had to get on and do their job, which is exactly what they all did."
Unable to rotate positions on the court with her bench filled with injuries, Tilyard said she felt her side really click down the court.
With the weekend an important learning opportunity, Tilyard said it's made her rethink how she may or may not continue to use rolling substitutions.
"I think it was the first game or the second game where I've looked at the girls and went wow, we've clicked, we're playing as a unit, it's flowing," she said.
"I think not being able to make as many changes was to a benefit, so how that kind of looks from now on, I'm a little bit like now with rolling subs, they're good but there's a place for it and there's a place to not.
"I expressed to the girls that from here on in, we will play it out as it needs to be played out. and if that means that we don't necessarily use substitutions because we just need to get a job done then that's what it has to be."
With just seven games left in the home and away season, Tilyard said she's absolutely watching the ladder moving forward.
This weekend's win had jumped Tigers into fourth position, and though the top five will play finals, Tilyard believes all coaches should be pushing for a top three finish.
"Everyone wants that top three, I would say, because the first week if you're on top, obviously you have the week off, but then that second and third position gives you that buffer if you win, but if you lose, you've still got a second chance," she said.
"For me it makes sense to be aiming for those top three positions because you've got those chances rather than having to put yourself into the pressure of a do or die situation."
Coolamon 63 d Turvey Park 15 at Kindra Park.
Leeton-Whitton 50 d Narrandera 48 at Leeton Showground.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 70 d Collingullie-Glenfield Park 39 at Mangoplah Sports Ground.
Wagga Tigers 66 d Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 44 at Ganmain Sports Ground.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
