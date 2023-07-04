Mining remains crucial to Australia's fortunes

There was good reason for federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers to address 3000 leading resources sector executives gathering in Brisbane for the 26th World Mining Congress last week. "Our resources sector employs around 300,000 people, including 70,000 here in Queensland," Dr Chalmers told the conference. "It accounts for two-thirds of our exports - bringing in around $460 billion a year - and has been a critical source of productivity growth in our economy." Dr Chalmers went on to skite about "the 87 per cent of revenue improvements that we banked to the bottom line over the last two budgets," but of course didn't dwell on Labor's efforts to skittle coal, our second-biggest export earner and saviour of Queensland's budget. He did acknowledge Australia's critical position in producing the minerals the world needs. "We can't generate renewable energy without the copper and cobalt that go in solar panels and wind turbines, and we can't store it without the lithium, nickel and graphite needed for batteries. On some estimates, meeting the world's climate goals by 2050 will require a 450 per cent increase in the production of these minerals," he continued.