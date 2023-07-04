Mining remains crucial to Australia's fortunes

"Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spruiks large budget surplus," an ABC News headline beamed from my phone, as I waited patiently while my wife trawled the sales. The surplus may now be $19 billion, the result of strong commodity prices, and higher than expected income and company tax revenue.
"A crackdown on coal giants powered a record $12.31 billion surplus for the Palaszczuk government this financial year," a Cairns Post story said. We dream about Cairns at this time of year, if you are wondering why I get my news from so far away!
There was good reason for federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers to address 3000 leading resources sector executives gathering in Brisbane for the 26th World Mining Congress last week. "Our resources sector employs around 300,000 people, including 70,000 here in Queensland," Dr Chalmers told the conference. "It accounts for two-thirds of our exports - bringing in around $460 billion a year - and has been a critical source of productivity growth in our economy." Dr Chalmers went on to skite about "the 87 per cent of revenue improvements that we banked to the bottom line over the last two budgets," but of course didn't dwell on Labor's efforts to skittle coal, our second-biggest export earner and saviour of Queensland's budget. He did acknowledge Australia's critical position in producing the minerals the world needs. "We can't generate renewable energy without the copper and cobalt that go in solar panels and wind turbines, and we can't store it without the lithium, nickel and graphite needed for batteries. On some estimates, meeting the world's climate goals by 2050 will require a 450 per cent increase in the production of these minerals," he continued.
As I was reading this report, I had cause to ponder why I didn't invest in copper years ago. In about 2006 I visited CSA Cobar to write a Daily Advertiser story about women who work in mines. There was a graph on the wall charting the company's share price, another charting the price of copper. "Does everyone who works here own company shares?" I asked. All the people in the staff room nodded that they had shares.
Copper, "the metal of electrification", is in worldwide short supply. "The research wing of S&P Global warned that by 2035 the world would need to double production to about 50 million tonnes to satisfy demand boosted by electrification," business columnist for The Australian, Robert Gottliebsen reported. Only last week, the CSA Cobar mine was acquired by New York-listed Metals Acquisition Corp. The same company is looking at the Northparkes copper mine. Last week, Hillgrove Resources began underground copper mining in the Adelaide Hills.
CSA Cobar is expected to produce about 45,000 tonnes of copper in 2023. The mine is two kilometres deep, but produces phenomenally high grade ore - the resource grade is 5.6 per cent copper. With copper at record prices, MAC's acquisition has been reported worldwide. The Valdosta Daily Times announced that, "the first shipment of copper concentrate from the CSA copper mine has been shipped from the port of Newcastle, NSW. The concentrate shipment contained approximately 2300 tonnes of copper and 28,000 ounces of silver." Note "concentrate". NSW used to refine copper at Port Kembla, but that facility was closed some years ago due to concerns when housing was allowed to expand too close to the plant.
However, the government claims to be ready to expand processing in Australia. "We're looking to go one better than extracting and exporting," Dr Chalmers told the Brisbane conference.
"By backing in refining, processing and advanced manufacturing, critical minerals will also underpin our journey towards becoming a renewable energy superpower and the future growth and productivity improvements we'll create as a result."
Australia has the minerals. "EQ Resources had been approved to operate an open cut tungsten mine at Mount Carbine, about 130km northwest of Cairns. Tungsten is used in smartphones, solar panels, wind turbines and EV batteries," the Cairns Post reported.
Kalgoorlie? Gold, rare earths, lithium.
Of course there's much more to tell about Australia's mining wealth, as long as Dr Chalmers keeps his promise. And we process and use our mineral wealth right here, at home, in Australia!
