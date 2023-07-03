The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/A-League

Warriors find a win over Cootamundra, Leeton shock Tolland at Kessler

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton United goalkeeper Tyler Arnold dives on the ball, stopping Tolland from finding a goal. Picture by Madeline Begley
Leeton United goalkeeper Tyler Arnold dives on the ball, stopping Tolland from finding a goal. Picture by Madeline Begley

South Wagga have returned to the winners circle with their first victory since round one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.