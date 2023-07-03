South Wagga have returned to the winners circle with their first victory since round one.
Earning themselves a 5-1 win over Cootamundra at home, Warriors coach Andy Heller said the side has continued to to struggle with unavailability and injury, though he saw some belief return to the side in the back half of the game.
Watching from afar, Heller said he was pleased to see how the squad came together in trying conditions.
"With no referees, no coaches, and half a squad, I was really impressed with the performance of the boys to come together and get the job done," Heller said.
"We haven't struggled to create chances or opportunities, but I think with the quantity of people out and particularly the people who are playing, we've had to play a much more cautious game since round four."
Heller said in a tight competition, inconsistency in their starting team week in, week out has been a struggle for the side.
Pulling through Sunday's game well, Heller said he was very pleased with the performance, in a game he knew wasn't a given win.
"When I got to chat with the boys after the game, you could see they were happy with the performance and what they'd been able to achieve, I was just really happy," he said.
"For us, in the position that we were in, it wasn't just a given that we would win that game, and Cootamundra always come at you and they work really hard, so you can't go into the game feeling like that.
"What I was pleased to see, is the guys found a way to get their form back."
South Wagga have had an ever-evolving line up this season, with a new team taking the field nearly every week.
"We've really just struggled to field our chosen team week to week, but that's not to suggest that the people who have stepped up or been selected aren't up to that quality, but it is difficult for us when every week it's a different first 11, every week you're juggling that guy only has 30 minutes in him and it changes the game," Heller said.
"You can see that in that we stay really close to teams and then suddenly the injuries set in, the fatigue sets in.
"The competition is very close this year, with everyone in a similar situation struggling to get points on the board outside of maybe the top three, so we haven't got some of the results we deserve out of the first round but we can't really complain either.
"We were looking really strong going into the season but unfortunately quite a number of situations well outside of our control have contributed to it being a tough period, but we're starting to recover."
Across the weekend most games fell as expected with five goal wins to both Lake Albert and Hanwood.
Leeton United were the surprise of the round with a 3-1 win over Tolland on enemy soil. The 2022 premiers are hitting their stride as they head deeper into the second round of games, with coach Ethan Murphy anticipating a good end to the year.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
