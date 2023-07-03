CSU looks to future proof club after tough run

CSU are determined their forfeit will be a one off.
After failing to make the trip to Deniliquin, Reddies returned to the field with 55-0 loss to Ag College at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Player numbers have been a big concern but with the remainder of their games in Wagga president Dean Smart is confident they will be able to fulfil their commitments.
And not just for the rest of the season.
"We just need some playing numbers," Smart said.
"If we can manage to get some props in the off-season we should still be around.
"We're not going anywhere and we will be back next year.
"We just need to get some recruitment happening in the off-season."
Injuries to their front row was their biggest concern leading into the forfeit against Deniliquin.
Especially after Isaac Erbacher suffered a serious head knock.
"Wagga games definitely help numbers but with a lot of unavailability and injuries it put us in the situation where we had to forfeit," Smart said.
"We tried everything we possibly could to get a team."
CSU are winless through the first 11 rounds of the season with just one point to their credit so far.
Smart thought their poor ball retention allowed Ag College to dictate terms on the weekend.
They take on Tumut at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday before games against Waratahs and Griffith to follow.
The forfeit was a topic of discussion at the Southern Inland board meeting last week.
Competition manager Jack Heffernan is looking to support Reddies through the rest of the season as well heading into the future.
"They have already started having conversations around their club identity as they are a club that used to be quite strong in students and now have three students in their club this year," Heffernan said.
"Their association with the uni is good in terms of access to the field but outside of that it probably isn't really working.
"There's some bigger discussions to be had."
However he revealed they will not be the only club the board discusses where their futures lie with a drop in teams across the competition.
"There's a bit of work to be done," Heffernan said.
Southern Inland have also confirmed their finals venues.
However which club has hosting rights is still up in the air with only five points separating Waratahs, Ag College and Wagga City on the ladder.
With the minor premiers earning hosting rights for week one, action will be at Conolly Rugby Complex on July 29.
The winner of the major semi-final will also host the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex on August 12.
However Tumut have been given hosting rights for the preliminary final on August 5.
Jarrah Sportsground hasn't been a finals venue since the 2018 season but has undergone a significant upgrade since.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
