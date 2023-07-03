It is time to get Australian homes off gas

Holmes quoted Councillor McKinnon as saying "Wagga has new developments, new subdivisions are happening quite regularly and I'm really worried about hearing people with stranded assets. I've heard stories about people in different states and territories having to pay really large amounts to have gas disconnected from their property , so if we can stop them being connected to gas in the first place , I think we are doing the community a favour." At this point I must mention that neither I nor Grattan or Cr McKinnon are advocating an immediate end to the use of gas installations. All current users will be "grandfathered".