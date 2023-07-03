The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

It is time to get Australian homes off gas

By Ray Goodlass
July 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian homes need to be progressively weaned off gas for a host of reasons, according to a new report. Picture by Shutterstock
Australian homes need to be progressively weaned off gas for a host of reasons, according to a new report. Picture by Shutterstock

THERE'S no time to waste - getting Australian homes off gas is crucial for meeting net zero targets, a new report says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.