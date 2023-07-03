It is time to get Australian homes off gas

THERE'S no time to waste - getting Australian homes off gas is crucial for meeting net zero targets, a new report says.
Analysis in the recently released Grattan Institute report recommends governments help households transition to electric, and ban new gas connections for homes and businesses.
Getting households off gas for heating and cooking would cut energy bills and improve people's health, and is necessary for Australia to have any hope of reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.
The Melbourne-based thinktank called on state and territory governments to set dates for the end of gas use and launch campaigns to encourage and help households become "all electric", running on renewable energy.
It recommended governments also ban new gas connections for homes, shops and small businesses and set dates to phase out the sale of gas appliances and by which rental homes have to be fitted with electric cooktops and water and home heating systems, The Guardian Australia reported.
The proposal to end new gas connections to new subdivisions was the subject of a notice of motion to Wagga City Council by Greens deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon. It was pleasing to see this referenced in the report of the Grattan Institute's recommendation in a recent Daily Advertiser article by journalist Dan Holmes.
Holmes quoted Councillor McKinnon as saying "Wagga has new developments, new subdivisions are happening quite regularly and I'm really worried about hearing people with stranded assets. I've heard stories about people in different states and territories having to pay really large amounts to have gas disconnected from their property , so if we can stop them being connected to gas in the first place , I think we are doing the community a favour." At this point I must mention that neither I nor Grattan or Cr McKinnon are advocating an immediate end to the use of gas installations. All current users will be "grandfathered".
The report said the transition to running on electricity would be challenging - about five million homes across the country use gas. In Victoria, the most gas-reliant state, getting off the fossil fuel by 2050 would require an additional 200 households to get off it every day until then.
But it said the cost and health benefits would be significant. It recommended governments pay for upgrades to social, community and Indigenous housing and for a limited period offer low-interest loans and tax incentives for other households and landlords.
On health, the report cited studies that found gas stoves released nitrogen dioxide and tiny PM2.5 particles that irritate lungs and have been linked to substantially higher asthma levels in children. Gas stoves may leak particles even when not in use, it said.
The "health and financial befits of moving away from gas to fully electric households" was also an important part of Cr McKinnon's motion.
"There will be costs to the great energy transition, and governments will need to decide who pays, how much, and when," the report said. "But we must do this for our hip pockets, our health and our environment."
The report said it usually costed more to buy an electric appliance than a gas equivalent, but electric options were more efficient and cheaper to run. The lower running costs of efficient electric appliances allowed households to recover more than the upfront cost over the lifespan of an appliance in nearly all cases. Exceptions were for some homes in Western Australia, where gas is much cheaper than in eastern states, and for households that bought cheap, inefficient electric appliances.
Not surprisingly, the gas lobbying group, the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, has launched a national advertising campaign to bolster gas use, claiming it is "cleaner" than coal and crucial in getting the country to net zero. All to keep up their super-profits, no doubt.
For in truth, gas is a fossil fuel that adds methane and carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, increasing global warming.
The Grattan Institute report said Australia would use it "for a while", but it must be cut to zero if the country was to reach net zero emissions. It said gas consumption forecasts were continually being revised downwards, but the current projected decline was not fast enough.
Tony Wood, the lead author of the report, said there was "no time to waste".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.