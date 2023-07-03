Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has conceded that his side simply weren't good enough for long enough as they slipped to their third straight loss against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Sunday.
While good in patches throughout the afternoon, Stephenson admitted his side failed to match it with the Lions for large periods of the game.
"We had some patches where we played some good footy," Stephenson said.
"But we simply were not good enough for long enough and were outdone in a lot of small moments throughout the game and over the course that adds up."
The Tigers third straight loss has them now sitting outside the top five and they face a difficult challenge this weekend against Turvey Park.
Stephenson said it was disappointing to undo some of their early season hard work, but said they would simply look to respond over the coming weeks.
"Yeah look it's not ideal after fighting our way back to get in a decent position," he said.
"But we have just got to keep working on getting better and hope that holds us in good stead for the back half of the year."
While beaten pretty well all over the ground, Stephenson said there were at least a couple of small positives to take out of the loss.
"We didn't have too many winners over the ground for the day but I thought Jock Cornell was sensational again," he said.
"He's having quite a year and Jackson Kelly had some really good moments.
"There was a couple of things ball movement wise where we showed some glimpses but simply not for long enough.
"I don't think we defended well enough around the contest for long enough and there are a number of areas where we can improve."
The Tigers also were a man down for nearly the entire contest after losing Arsh Singh early in the game.
"He's got a pretty severe cork on his thigh," Stephenson said.
"It blew up straight away and he was pretty inhibited by it, so he's gone to get stitched up at the hospital for his eye, but getting that x-rayed as well and getting it checked out."
