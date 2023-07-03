A home has been razed after a fire broke out in the western Riverina at the weekend.
Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze on Davies Court in Deniliquin after receiving triple zero calls shortly after 10pm on Sunday night.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone superintendent Stewart Alexander said firefighters arrived shortly after to find the house well alight.
"[Given the situation], Fire and Rescue called for assistance from the local Rural Fire Service crews," Supt Alexander said.
He said the house itself was unoccupied, but despite this crews conducted a "thorough" search of the premises.
"There was some concern there may have been a squatter there," he said.
"But a search determined the place was unoccupied."
Despite their best efforts, firefighters were unable to save the house, which was totally destroyed in the inferno.
"Firefighters remained on scene until a little after midnight," Supt Alexander said.
At this stage, the source of the blaze remains unknown.
"Fire and Rescue NSW is working closely with NSW Police to determine the cause," he said.
Supt Alexander praised those members of the public who reported the blaze.
"It was really important that those who saw the fire, whether neighbours or passers by, called 000 immediately.
"That was exactly the right thing to do."
It comes just a hours after another house fire in the region's east.
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze on Quandong Avenue, Tumut about midday on Sunday.
Supt Alexander said the fire got into the roof of the timber-framed fibro-clad house, causing "significant damage" to the premises.
The cause of that fire is also yet to be determined.
Supt Alexander said it is a timely reminder for members of the community to take fire safety seriously.
"It's critical for everyone to have a working smoke alarm in your home, whether that be a house, a residential unit, a caravan, mobile home or even a camper van," he said.
"Working smoke alarms save lives."
Supt Alexander said it's also important for people to know what to do when the smoke alarm activates.
"Get out, stay out and call 000, that's absolutely critical," he said.
For more information about winter fire safety go to: www.fire.nsw.gov.au/winter
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
