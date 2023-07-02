The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga man Fred Delshad calls for stronger sister city ties after many years abroad in Kunming

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wagga man Fred Delshad pictured at the Wagga botanical gardens with a Chinese-style pavilion built with the aid of Kunming workers as a bicentennial gift from the sister city to Wagga. Picture by Ash Smith
Former Wagga man Fred Delshad pictured at the Wagga botanical gardens with a Chinese-style pavilion built with the aid of Kunming workers as a bicentennial gift from the sister city to Wagga. Picture by Ash Smith

After more than a decade living in Wagga's Chinese sister city, a former Wagga man has returned with a renewed desire to strengthen ties between the two cities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.