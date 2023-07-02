Injuries derail Albury's rally late

The result might not have gone their way but Albury coach Justin Carney still feels like they won.
The Thunder slipped to a second straight narrow defeat with a 32-22 loss to ladder leaders at Twickenham on Sunday.
However with a number of injury concerns, Carney was once again impressed with his team's attitude.
"We were down to one on the bench and we're missing six or seven from the top side so I take that as a massive win," Carney said.
READ MORE
The Thunder looked to be in trouble trailing 20-6 at half-time before tries quick tries to Jade Duroux had them in front midway through the second stanza.
They couldn't hold on but it wasn't the most important thing for the former NRL player from the second half.
"I don't take too much out of the scoreline as it was how they reacted to it.
"I knew they had it in them but we just ran out of gas in the end. That's down to one person on the bench."
Albury will look to regroup against Gundagai on Saturday.
The Tigers haven't beaten the Thunder since 2017 and with both teams level on points the victor will do their finals chances a big boost.
However Carney doesn't want to focus on the ladder.
"I'm not worried about the scorelines at the minute, I know it is good to win and all that, but the effort thing is the big thing for me," he said.
"I've gone into finals coming eighth and came back and won it.
"Until we get to the back end of the season I'm not worried about that stuff."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.