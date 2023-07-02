Yoogali SC have shown once again why they've stayed so far ahead of the Capital Premier League competition this season, with a 5-3 win over Wagga City Wanderers on Sunday.
Travelling to Griffith for the first verse second game, Wanderers found themselves on the back foot early and were unable to claw their way back in front.
Coach Ross Morgan said his side played well in patches but were caught out several times by their hosts.
"We performed well in patches, we went out knowing Yoogali would want a lot of the ball and possession, we were happy to sit off and let them have that," Morgan said.
"We conceded early and straight after, we knew with Jake (Ploenges) up in nine he can always break and be strong enough to play against a few players, and he did that almost straight away to make it 1-1.
"We just conceded at the wrong times, right on half time, which probably broke us a little bit and then in the second half, the first couple of minutes, conceding two goals, we were against it from there.
"A lapse in concentration cost us, and they don't miss any chances."
Firing back late in the second half, Morgan said he was pleased with sections of the game, and the link-up play he saw from many of his players.
"The last 10-minutes were open, but Yoogali were just too good," he said.
"They're way out in front now and obviously the best team in the league.
"Their playing-coach Darren Bailey has come back from playing NPL1 for the last five or six years, and you can see the changes he's made."
Teenager Maxwell Prest was by and large the best player for the Wagga side on the field, not only putting on an impressive physical performance but being an important morale booster for the side.
"He really dug deep and put in a shift for 90-minutes, he was the standout player bar none," Morgan said.
Stepping up from 23s this season, Prest came into the side after the first few rounds, and has earned his spot week in, week out.
"We change formation at time to fit him, because he performs at training, he givers 100 per cent every session and every game, he's played himself into being one of our most important players," Morgan said.
With another home game next weekend, Morgan is hoping to find their winning form once again against Queanbeyan, who have now jumped them on the ladder.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
