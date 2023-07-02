The Daily Advertiser
GGGM defeated Wagga Tigers by 36 points at Ganmain Sportsground

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 2 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:45pm
Shannon Butterfield and Jack McCaig celebrate a goal during the clash between the Lions and Tigers. Picture by Madeline Begley
A strong third quarter surge guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 36-point win against Wagga Tigers.

