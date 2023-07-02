A strong third quarter surge guided Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to a 36-point win against Wagga Tigers.
After a low scoring opening term, the Lions roared to life in the second kicking six goals to four to head into the halftime break with a 22-point lead.
A goal to Jock Cornell early in the third narrowed the margin to just 19 points before the Lions kicked the next five to head into the last break up by 49 points.
Despite conceding a few late goals the Lions were able to easily run out 13.11 (89) to 8.5 (53) winners over the Tigers.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was very pleased to get the win and with his side's opening three quarters, but admitted they wasted an opportunity to run away with it in the last.
"It was good for us," Martyn said.
"I think three quarters we can be proud of but our last quarter really let us down and I think it's a trend with us at the moment.
"Our last three last quarters have been quite poor, we were 20 points up on Coolamon and we lost that game and against Turvey we'd established a lead and we lost that game.
"Then again we were outscored in that last quarter today and we had an opportunity to have a really good win.
"It's disappointing from that aspect but you can't fault those first three quarters in particular as our pressure at the contest and our ball movement was really good in patches."
Jacob Olsson was terrific up forward for the Lions and finished the afternoon with six goals while Shannon Butterfield also kicked two majors.
Martyn thought Olsson was great up forward and noted that he can be quite dangerous if they are able to get the ball inside forward 50 quickly.
"Olsso has been fantastic," he said.
"When we can get it in quickly and one on one he is really hard to stop and you can see teams now try and double team him and try and curve his influence.
"But if he doesn't mark it he's definitely not losing those contests and we were also starting to lower the eyes a bit as well to reward some of our smaller players.
"Shannon Butterfield kicked his first goal last week and then kicked two more today and I thought he had a really impressive game as a small.
"Then guys like Aaron Proctor, Tommy Sase and Matt Hamblin are all popping up and getting a lick of the ice cream.
"Obviously Olsso gets the glory today and last week, but it doesn't happen without the hard work and creating those one on one's further up the field."
Butterfield's tackling pressure was fantastic against the Tigers and Martyn credited the small forward for his hard work in recent weeks.
"Shannon's been in a ripping patch of form," he said.
"He has just really worked hard at his craft, he sort of had an inconsistent start to the year and found himself in the two's at times.
"But he listened to the feedback given to him by the coaches and worked really hard at training and he gets his reward by kicking a few goals and holding a spot in the team and not just playing but performing."
Tommy Quinn was also one of the Lions standout players and Martyn was really pleased to see him have such an impact in just his second game of the season.
"With Tommy we always knew the talent we had there, it was just about getting him on the park," he said.
"We are starting to reap the benefits of having a fully fit Tom Quinn in our team."
Full Time
GGGM 1.5 6.6 11.9 13.11 (89)
Wagga Tigers 1.1 4.2 5.3 8.5 (53)
GOALS: GGGM: J.olsson 6, S.Butterfield 2, A.Proctor 1, J.Sullivan 1, M.Hamblin 1, J.McCaig 1, C.Krebser 1
BEST: GGGM: T.Quinn, S.Butterfield, S.Martyn, M.Hamblin, J.olsson, B.Walsh
