A late penalty goal has just been enough for Junee to edge past Temora and claim back-to-back wins.
After going winless through the first eight rounds of their return to first grade this season, the Diesels have delivered in front of their home crowd in the past fortnight.
After just holding on to down struggling Southcity last week, this time around the Diesels shocked title contenders Temora at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
Junee needed a late rally after Temora jumped out to a 20-10 lead with the first two tries of the second half.
However tries to Jese Wainibuli and Daniel Foley saw the Diesels level things late in the clash.
Josh McCrone kicked a field goal to get Temora back in front but after coming up with the ball from the short restart, the Diesels were able to march down the field.
Haydn Cowled then slotted a penalty goal to put Junee in front.
Temora had one last chance with a short restart attempt of their own only for Diesels centre Aidan Sweeney to diffuse the situation to ensure Junee held on for the win.
Coach Damion Fraser was thrilled to take the 22-21 victory.
"I'm over the moon," Fraser said.
"It's pretty good for a first-year first grade team."
The two teams traded tries in the first half and went into the break locked at 10-all.
Temora looked to be getting on top as Jared McKinnon and Bradon Taylor both secured doubles but buoyed on from the home support Junee didn't lie down.
Junee tinkered with their spine again with James Strickland moving into the halves with Hayden Diggins still at lock.
It was something Fraser thought really worked well.
"James Strickland going into half and Jordan (Walker) and Jack (McCarthy) interchanging between six really worked well," he said.
After a tough start to the season coming off two years without having a first grade side, Fraser helps the tide is starting to change.
"It's fantastic to get another win," he said.
"We're bottom of the ladder and a lot of people would have been writing us off for the rest of the season playing top tour teams but the self belief within the group itself, good numbers at training and everyone connecting it just shows what they can do."
Fraser hopes having the bye next week won't halt their momentum.
Instead they will have the week off before a third straight game at home against ladder-leading Tumut on July 15.
Temora will be looking to hit back when they host the Blues on Saturday.
It was just their third loss of the season and ends a string of three straight wins including narrow ones over Kangaroos and Albury.
They have now slipped to third, two points behind Tumut and Young.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
