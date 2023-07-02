Tolland have been "humbled" after being handed a 3-1 loss by Leeton United at Kessler Park.
Leeton coach Ethan Murphy said he knew it'd take about 10 week's for his side to find their rhythm for the season and he's pleased with how they're settling now.
"You get premiership hangovers, it's a real thing, I don't care what anyone says, after you win one the first few games of the new season you just want to ease into it, so to have two or three games at home we were a bit calm ourselves, slow to start," Murphy said.
"Now it's a matter of we're hitting our stride when we thought we would which happens to be now.
"I've said all year it would take us nine or ten weeks and this is week ten.
"We know what we can do, we've won the competition two years in a row, it's not a surprise, we know how to play football, it's just a matter of getting ourselves in the right area."
Both coaches were surprised the game remained at Kessler on Sunday, with neither thrilled with the pitch quality.
Thick with mud and incredibly hard to grip, both said it impacted the quality of play possible.
"It was horrendous, worst field we've played on in two or three years, but both teams had to play on it, so it's not an excuse for either side, you play to the conditions," Murphy said.
Tolland coach Daniel Okot was also displeased with the quality of his home pitch.
"It was pretty groggy out there, the pitch was no help," Okot said.
Despite conditions, Leeton's Eric Gardner was a standout on field, controlling the ball well when in possession.
Murphy's best on field pick, he was impressed with the teenager's commitment to the ball.
"He had a brilliant game, not just attacking wise, but they're a physical side, not dirty just physical like us, it was a good game in that regard, but he just took the hits really well for a kid his age, and was equally as clean in the conditions, I just thought he was brilliant," he said.
Murphy said his side hadn't changed their preparations coming into the game, despite anticipating a tough match.
Focusing not on their opponents but on themselves has been core to his coaching philosophy this season.
"We don't care about anyone if I'm being totally honest," Murphy said.
"We're more focused on ourselves and how we play, but it was good to come to Tolland and pacify them.
"They're an attacking team, they like playing the front foot, so to quiet them down, I feel pretty good about it."
While plenty to be happy about in the Leeton camp, across at the Wolves bench the mood was sombre come the final whistle.
Struggling with player unavailability this weekend, Okot said chemistry was down across the field. A step behind the ball and caught watching the game, Tolland weren't up to scratch.
"Obviously it was disappointing, we were humbled today, Leeton just wanted it more, so it was a learning experience" he said.
"I think the pitch contributed to that but we also had players out so our chemistry was lacking and we were a step behind."
Okot believes the squad could have stood up better against another opposition but unable to change the game, they'll turn to next weekend.
Leeton United 3 d Tolland 1 at Kessler Park.
Lake Albert 5 d Tumut 0 at Rawlings Park.
Henwood 5 d Young 0 at Hanwood.
South Wagga 5 d Cootamundra 1 at Wagga Showgrounds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
