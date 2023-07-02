The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Skates on and beanies out as crowds flock to welcome Wagga's wintery Festival of W

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga festival-goers were greeted with a dazzling display of musical colour as the Festival of W officially kicked off this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.