Tumut scores two late tries to extend streak

Tumut defied a second half comeback from Albury to hold onto top spot on the Group Nine ladder.
After a bumbling start, the Blues looked to have finally kicked into gear after going into half-time with a 20-6 lead.
However three quick tries to Jade Duroux turned the heated clash at Twickenham on its head.
The Thunder winger put his team in front midway through the second half by completing his hat-trick.
However Tumut were determined not to have their colours lowered by the Thunder for a second time this season.
Instead back-to-back tries to Malik Aitken in the final 10 minutes saw them regain the ascendancy.
Injured co-coach Zac Masters was pleased with how the side were able to regroup to take a 32-22 win on Sunday.
"It was a good, tough win again," Masters said.
"Our completions let us down a bit, we probably completed at about 60 per cent, especially in that second half to let them back in the game.
"We've still got a lot to work on as we made it hard for ourselves but to come away with a win and show a bit of resilience there was good."
READ MORE
Tumut gave Albury three golden opportunities to open the scoring after mistake after mistake trying to bring the ball off their own line.
Ty Fletcher finally capitalised on the third to open the scoring after 14 minutes.
Tumut were quick to hit back as Lachlan Bristow forced his way over the line.
The Blues hit the front after the next set as some quick hands from Robbie Byatt put Jacob Toppin into space before he found Tom Hickson backing up on his inside to score.
Byatt then added to Tumut's lead over his old team after pouncing on a Dean Bristow kick six minutes before the break.
Jordan Anderson then stepped back inside to score just before half-time to give the Blues a comfortable lead.
That lead soon evaporated as three tries to Duroux in less than 10 minutes turned the momentum.
However the Blues had the answers as Aitken scored back-to-back to give Tumut the lead back.
Albury never fired another shot as tensions boiled over late with Jacob Sturt, Lachlan Bristow, Sam Collins and Nathan Darby all sin binned after a scuffle with three minutes left.
Despite being disappointed with their poor completion rate, Masters was pleased with how the side recovered.
Especially after losing fullback Mitch Ivill to a head knock early.
"We showed a bit of character to be able to fix it on the run," Masters said.
The win, combined with Temora's shock loss to Junee, means Tumut are now level with Young on top of the ladder ahead of a clash with the Dragons at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Temora are now two points behind but two clear of the chasing pack after Kangaroos' big win over Gundagai.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.