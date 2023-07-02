Tumut win inaugural boys State Challenge

Tumut Netball Association has been crowned inaugural State Challenge Champions in the boys under 14 division.
The Association formed their boys side earlier this year with the hope to continue to grow and develop boys netball in the region.
After a slow start in their first game, the side ultimately went through the competition undefeated, conceding just 37 goals across the six games.
Coach Carmel Lemon said she couldn't be prouder of the side's efforts.
"We probably had a slower start because they had to adjust to the netball, and we had a bit of a footwork problem, but they really adjusted after half time and then for the rest of the day just built on that and started playing some really, really good netball," Lemon said.
"They had a great understanding of where their teammate was going to be, they used the whole court, they used the channels we talked about, they had some really good ball placement.
"They were very strong in that defensive end and they transitioned well down into attack and the turnover balls we were able to convert into scores, it was really fantastic."
As they worked their way deeper into the day Lemon said she became increasingly nervous, realising they had the potential to go all the way.
"This is the first completed State Challenge, because last year's was called off because of the rain, so we're the first winners of it and we're really, really excited," she said.
"We're hoping that it will build more interest and also inspire other Associations in the Riverina to look at introducing boys into their competitions."
Seven teams from across NSW competed in the under 14s competition, in the under 17s competition Liverpool City were crowned champions after an undefeated run.
Junior girls State Titles games continue through Monday, with winners announced at the end of the third day of competition.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
