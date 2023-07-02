The Daily Advertiser
Tumut win inaugural boys State Challenge in Sydney

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated July 3 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 9:30am
Tumut Netball Association has been crowned inaugural State Challenge Champions in the boys under 14 division.

