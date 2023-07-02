A house has been damaged by fire amid a chilly wintery day in the region's east.
Emergency services raced to the scene of a blaze in Tumut after receiving a 000 call at 11.52am on Sunday.
Three Fire and Rescue NSW trucks attended the fire on Quandong Avenue and were supported by Rural Fire Service, police and NSW ambulance personnel.
Firefighter crews worked hard to battle the blaze while Essential Energy workers also attended the scene to disconnect power from the property.
A NSW ambulance spokesperson said no one was treated at the scene or hospitalised as a result of the incident.
It comes on the back of other incidents across the state on Sunday including a house fire at Nowra, while a George Street business in Sydney suffered extensive damage after a blaze ripped through overnight.
As we approach mid-winter, Fire and Rescue NSW continue to promote fire safety, warning Riverina residents of the risk from heaters and open fires.
"Keep everything one metre away from your heater," a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
"Install and use the heater as per the manufacturer's instructions and if you suspect a fault, have it serviced or replaced."
It's recommended children always be supervised in rooms with open fires and working heaters.
"Strong fire screens should be set up in front of open fires," the spokesperson said.
"[It's also important to] ensure flues and chimneys are regularly cleaned."
Fire and Rescue NSW are also warning people of the fire risk during the night.
"When you're asleep, you won't smell the smoke from a fire," the spokesperson said.
"You're [also] twice as likely to die in a home fire if you don't have a working smoke alarm."
Half of all household fires are started in the kitchen.
"Most of these are due to unattended cooking," the spokesperson said.
"Electrical appliances and faults cause almost 40 per cent of home fires, while the use of heaters, cigarettes and candles are also common causes of fires."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
