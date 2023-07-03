The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 4

July 4 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: Who deals with the damage from highway crashes?
WHO DEALS WITH THE DAMAGE?

This is more a question than a comment. I live on the Hume Highway and up until recently if a car runs off the road through a farm fence, or a tree from the road side falls over the boundary fence, the local road crew has always taken responsibility and repaired the damage.

