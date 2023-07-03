Letters: Who deals with the damage from highway crashes?

This is more a question than a comment. I live on the Hume Highway and up until recently if a car runs off the road through a farm fence, or a tree from the road side falls over the boundary fence, the local road crew has always taken responsibility and repaired the damage.
I spoke to a particularly smug individual there recently and was told that they no longer do this and despite these fences being a half metre outside our land farmers are now being forced to take responsibility.
The situation has worsened over the years due to council/government neglect and my question is ... has the arrangement changed? If so why?
The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has finally found that Gladys Berejiklian engaged in "serious corrupt conduct" but it didn't find that she had acted criminally.
It did not refer her matter to the NSW Director of Prosecutions (DPP), nor recommend that criminal charges be laid. Her former partner, Daryl Maguire, is unlikely to be as fortunate ("Serious corrupt conduct", The Daily Advertiser 30/6).
Although she has not been subject to any formal legal sanction, Ms Berejiklian's political life has seemingly ended. She tearfully resigned from her role as Premier and as a member of state parliament, immediately she became aware of the ICAC investigation. Other NSW politicians in similar circumstances just stood aside from portfolios and continued to show up at their offices.
NSW ICAC's first casualty, later exonerated, was then NSW premier Nick Greiner, who created it. Did he create a monster that bit him on the bum, when he was really aiming at Labor MPs and the NSW trade union movement? I don't think Greiner created a monster.
We hold our pollies to a higher standard of behaviour than ordinary citizens. After all, they are entrusted with millions of taxpayers' dollars. I just wish there were formal legal sanctions within the NSW ICAC Act 1988 that applied to corrupt political behaviour. In my view the Act needs serious amendment along these lines.
The NSW government is currently considering legislation that would make it easier for tenants to keep pets on rental properties, a move supported by the Animal Justice Party.
Before they go too far down that path though, it would be prudent to consider the impact of cats on native wildlife, which is absolutely devastating.
Over 100 native species are now threatened by domestic cats and they have already caused the extinction of many bird species, small mammals and reptiles.
Rather than making it easier for anyone to have cats, it should be made harder.
