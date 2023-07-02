They didn't get the win but fire is back in the bellies of the Wagga Scorchers with a much improved game against Wests in Canberra on Saturday.
Coach Patrick O'Donnell said the 5-2 score wasn't a reflection of the game, with two of Wests goals coming from penalty shots.
After a rocky few weeks, O'Donnell said the side felt good out on the field.
"There was great oomph from the team, everyone put in 110 per cent, the chemistry and talk with the boys was better and that just played on through to everyone," O'Donnell said.
"Everyone was on a good high playing the game."
Moving the ball well, and finding goal before Wests, O'Donnell said it was a confidence boosting performance against the top side.
"We moved the ball well, and we scored first, so it set us up really well, it lifted everyone a lot. But yeah, just our ball movement and ball control and just the basics were better," he said.
"Two of their goals came from penalties strikes, which we felt pretty hard done by but at the same time that's what the umpire saw, and that's what we had to go with, but we really feel like the score was definitely no reflective of the way we played on field, we definitely didn't give it to them, they had to really fight hard for it.
"The performance was good to see, that's the level that we want to stay at, that's the Capital One level and we want to continue it, we've got to try and stay there, strive for it every week."
O'Donnell praised his side for what he called a team effort, unable to single any one player out.
Changing their preparations this week paid off, he said.
Sitting down for a video session on Thursday, O'Donnell said it was invaluable for the group to watch their previous games and see where the room for improvement lies.
"We watched a few games so that we could try and see a few things here and there, and the feedback from the boys was the video session really helped, a lot of people thought they were in the right spot to receive the ball and when they watch the video they realised that they weren't, it was good," he said.
With eight rounds left of the season, Scorchers will look to get a run of improved games as they head towards the final rounds.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
