Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi has admitted that a drop off in work rate contributed to just their second loss of the year against Coolamon at Kindra Park.
In very trying conditions underfoot, the Bulldogs were unable to keep pace with the Hoppers in the second half as Coolamon piled on seven goals to one after halftime.
"It's obviously disappointing to lose," Mazzocchi said.
"I thought midway through that second quarter we were definitely the better team and getting ascendancy, but from there it probably started to switch.
"It was more our contest work in the back end of that second quarter and then (Tim) Oosterhoff going in the ruck.
"Obviously (Antony) Forato didn't play for us and Oosterhoff going in the ruck turned the game as it gave them first look of the footy coming out of the contest.
"We probably also dropped our work rate today, obviously it was really tough conditions out there but credit to Coolamon as they took their opportunities.
"We had some opportunities in that third quarter which we bungled and were nearly held goalless in the second half.
"So we've just got to learn from it, have a look at the footage and see where we have to improve.
"But credit to Coolamon for their run and spread especially at the back end of the game, I think our blokes certainly dropped their standards a bit and Coolamon ran away with it."
The Bulldogs made a number of late changes ahead of the match as Antony Forato, Rhett Weidemann, Cal Dooley, Rhys Leary and Baxter Harmer all came out of the starting lineup.
Mazzocchi felt the omission of ruck pair Forato and Weidemann and missing the class of Jack Glanvill to Allies commitments was definitely felt.
"You take Forato, Glanvill and Weidemann out of that team from last week and it's a massive impact," he said.
"But no excuses, it means guys get opportunities and I thought Jakey Moroney came in and played quite well and Darcy Irvine came in and played well.
"But that ruck role is such an important role and it was probably the difference today when they were winning the taps when Oosterhoff went in there so the loss of Forato certainly didn't help."
Mazzocchi was confident that Forato and Weidemann should be able to overcome their respective injuries to return to face Wagga Tigers this weekend.
"He (Forato) just got a knee knock against Ganmain and it was just sore," he said.
"We probably could've pushed him to play today but hopefully we've got some big games to come at the back end of the year.
"We just made the decision to rest him and hopefully we get a benefit out of it, obviously we run the risk today and we got beaten but hopefully we get the benefit out of it.
"Rhett had a workplace incident yesterday and actually hurt his leg, it was the same and he just wasn't going to be quite right.
"He was actually going to play and then we turned up and saw the state of the ground and thought with a sore leg on that mudpile it wasn't going to work.
"Same sort of deal we didn't want to risk it as it's too early in the year to be risking players and it's getting too close to finals.
"If he were to do a really bad injury and we don't get him back that would be a bad result."
