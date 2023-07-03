Four tries from Ellen McInytre helped CSU to an important win in the context of their season.
Reddies are still outside the top four but are now level on points with Ag College after a 34-7 win at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Both sides are now three points behind Wagga City, who have played an extra two games this season, with three rounds to play.
CSU coach Georgia Roberts was impressed with the big win over Ag College.
"It was a cracking game actually," Roberts said.
"The girls played really well and we had a decent amount of subs.
"It was good and everything we've been doing at training has been coming together and that showed on the scoreboard."
CSU put their title defence under plenty of pressure after a 34-19 loss to Wagga City a fortnight ago.
However after a bye, Roberts thought having some more troops on deck helped them turn things around.
"The City game was a good game but we've just had a ridiculous amount of injuries this year and have been struggling to field a team plus subs," she said.
"Fitness got us in the end as we died off and they got a couple of tries on us late."
Biola Dawa also scored two tries in the win over Ag College.
However Roberts was impressed with the platform the Reddies forward pack were able to lay for their speedsters.
"The forwards played really well to get it out to those girls which put them over the try line," she said.
"Like usual Biola and Ellen are just so dominant everywhere on the field and did a lot of the work themselves as well."
Meanwhile Waratahs backed up their big win over previously unbeaten Griffith with an even bigger one against Wagga City at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The 64-0 victory now has them six points clear in second place, with two games in hand.
Amy Fowler crossed for a hat-trick in the win by Rhianna Burke, Jackleene Macarthur and Yolanda Forsyth all bagged doubles.
Waratahs will be looking to continue their good run when they tackle Ag College on Saturday while Reddies have a crucial game against last-placed Tumut.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
