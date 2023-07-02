The Daily Advertiser
Wagga's Sophie Fawns will look for a grand final run after an outstanding semi-final

Tahlia Sinclair
July 2 2023 - 2:15pm
Wagga-born NSW Swifts shooter Sophie Fawns was instrumental in her side's victory over West Coast Fever to progress to the Super Netball grand final.
Wagga's own Sophie Fawns has shot an incredible seven super shots to qualify her NSW Swifts for the 2023 Super Netball grand final next week.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

