Wagga's own Sophie Fawns has shot an incredible seven super shots to qualify her NSW Swifts for the 2023 Super Netball grand final next week.
After a devastating loss to the Adelaide Thunderbirds in last weekend's semi-finals, Swifts hosted reigning premiers West Coast Fever at Sydney SuperDome in a nail-biting 65-64 win.
Fawns came onto the court as a supershot specialist, shooting seven from 11 attempts throughout the game.
The 19-year-old is in her first contracted year with the Swifts and was the injection they needed to get up in the dying seconds.
Down by 4-goals with five minutes left, Fawns lifted her game, slotting the first super shot of the term before backing up with an outstanding centre pass intercept with 3:25 left on the clock.
A missed attempt didn't phase the well developing shooter, rebounding her own shot before handing off to best-on-court Helen Housby whose super shot levelled the scores.
With Swifts taking the next centre, the hosts expertly wound down the clock with both Fawns and Housby passing out of the ring to maintain possession.
Perfectly set under the ring and with just 6-seconds on the clock, Fawns took the winning shot.
NSW Swifts will now play Adelaide Thunderbirds at John Cain Arena in Melbourne this Saturday to determine the 2023 premiers.
It will be Fawns' first Super Netball grand final.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
