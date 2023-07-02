Wagga people were greeted with thick walls of white as they ventured out into a foggy Sunday morning.
Motorists were forced to do a double-take to avoid oncoming traffic, while pedestrians rugged up as the mercury continued to drop, even after sunrise.
The city recorded a chilly temperature of 3.9 degrees celsius at 9.30am, but the feels like temperature was sub-zero, sitting at -0.7 degrees, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Wagga Airport gauge.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Looking ahead, the mercury is set to top just 13 degrees on Sunday, although a brief reprieve is expected on Monday with temperatures rising to 15 degrees, before a series of cooler days later in the week.
The rain is also set to return this week, with the bureau forecasting the chance of up to 26mm between Tuesday and Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.