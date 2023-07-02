The Daily Advertiser
Thick fog enshrouds city of Wagga as winter conditions really set in

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 2 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:10am
Wagga people were greeted with thick walls of white as they ventured out into a foggy Sunday morning.

