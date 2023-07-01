Drovers are calling on the Local Land Services to provide better maintenance of travelling stock reserves, with poor fences and water points a major concern for those moving stock.
David Maconochie has been droving for 46 years and is currently grazing cattle near Holbrook.
He said there was a lack of understanding from the LLS about what was happening on the ground.
He was expected to slow graze cattle and cover five kilometres a day, but the holding reserves were typically 10km apart, he said.
When he travelled the 10km he wanted to rest the stock the following day, but the LLS frequently told him to move on, he said.
"They're out here for a reason, they're out here to put weight on," he said.
"That's what the owners have got them out there for - they don't need them fit to go to the races."
There also seemed to be a lack of forward planning for long-term drovers and where they were going, he said.
He arrived at a reserve on Saturday and found a mob of sheep in there, but there was no after-hours contact for a ranger, he said.
"People start at 8.30am and finish at 4.30pm," he said.
"You can't contact anyone on weekends."
Fencing was an ongoing issue and he regularly had to put up electric tape or strain wires at each reserve, he said.
"They're leasing the reserves and not fixing the infrastructure - that's what the (stock) owners are paying for," he said.
Paul Murphy, Sandy Creek, Vic, grew up droving in a wagonette as his family moved sheep and cattle across NSW.
He uses a team of horses and dogs to drove cattle across NSW, but said while camp conditions had improved through the years with amenities like portable showers and hot water, droving itself was becoming more challenging.
Difficulties finding staff, a lack of maintenance around fencing and water points in reserves, and bureaucratic process were common concerns, he said.
While the reserves used to be well maintained, drovers were now forced to go on ahead and check all fences to ensure the reserve was usable.
"The problem is the fences join other boundary fences," he said.
"You're having to deal with so many parties and no one wants to take responsibility for the fences.
"As a drover, 90 per cent of your time is fixing up fences."
While the introduction of solar-powered electric tape was useful in the short term, he believed it had taken the incentive away for departments to manage the reserve fences.
Rivers were now fenced off and dams were left for stock to access, but the mud often meant they were unusable, he said.
"You've got no water for your horses, no water for your dogs, no water for your cattle," he said.
"TSRs are meant to supply watering points ... they're not holding up their side of the bargain.
"It makes it pretty scary when you've done a long day and the cattle are looking for water."
Some operators were opting to travel with a water truck but this required additional staff and meant the producer shouldered the cost, he said.
Mr Murphy said he tried using a water cart but found the additional workload and extra hours on top of droving to be unviable.
"It was just killing me, physically and mentally," he said.
Finding suitable staff was an ongoing challenge too, he said.
"I'm only 50 and there's no-one coming through behind me," he said.
He called for better consultation from service providers to improve the reserves.
"Most haven't come from a livestock background and they often don't have the people skills to deal with the cocky farmer, me, the landowner next to the reserve," he said.
"There are openings for putting cattle and sheep back on the roads but they don't want to sit down and listen to us."
First-time drovers Tim Healey and Billie Stenhouse, Wagga Wagga, have been moving a mob of 700 head on the road near Coolamon for the past three weeks.
They echoed the sentiments about poor fencing and reported they had cattle getting out most days.
It was not just the reserves that were an issue, but fences along the routes and the boundary fences of farmers along them, Mr Healey said.
"Walking a mob this size 10km a day takes a bit of effort," he said.
"When you're taking a bit of time getting them out of crop paddocks along the way it makes it a lot harder."
He agreed that poor water quality was another challenge.
"The dams in the reserves, although they are quite big, they're not very deep," Mr Healey said.
"They haven't been de-silted for years, so cattle walk in there and if the cows are a bit poor, they'll actually get stuck."
A lack of consideration from drivers was another problem, he said.
"We had one bloke come into the mob and he never touched the brake once," he said.
"He just decided to hold his hand on the horn, the whole way through the mob.
"They had us running 2.5km each way down the road."
