Gundagai lets streak slip coming off big break

Gundagai's winning streak was snapped in devastating fashion.
After a poor start to their premiership defence, with just one win from their first four games, the Tigers looked to be getting back on track.
They scored three straight wins heading into the general bye, including a 44-12 victory over Young to take control of the Challenge Cup.
However after a month off the Tigers were blown off the park early by Kangaroos.
Their Wagga rivals scored four tries before Gundagai had barely touched the ball.
Co-coach Derek Hay, who made his comeback from breaking his jaw during Riverina's Country Championships campaign, was far from pleased with the display.
"We just weren't good enough in all aspects of the game," Hay said.
"Some guys I don't think worked hard enough in the break and got found out.
"They just took the easy option."
Kangaroos were able to dominate the early running of the clash as the Tigers conceded plenty of penalties.
It led to points.
Gundagai hadn't played since a 32-24 win over Southcity on June 3.
It was their third straight win.
However with two of them coming against sides with only one win each to their credit so far this season, Hay was left questioning how strong of an indicator of form it really was.
"I don't think we were hitting our straps before the break," he said.
"We were lucky against Southcity, lucky against Temora so we've probably only had one good win this year and that was Young.
"Maybe we got a little bit excited with the three wins before the break but it's disappointing. Especially at home.
"There's only one way out of it and that's to stick together and go to Albury and win next week, which we haven't done for a long time."
The loss sees Gundagai drop back out of the top five after replacing Kangaroos there last week.
The Tigers will now look to bounce back when they face Albury, who have become a real bogey side for the club.
Despite the contrasting success of both clubs in the period, Gundagai have not beaten Albury since 2017.
It includes a 34-26 loss to the Thunder at Anzac Park earlier this season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
