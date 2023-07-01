TEMORA celebrated former captain and club stalwart Rob Grant's 300th game with a 99-point belting of Coleambally on Saturday.
The Kangaroos responded to last week's horror 132-point loss to Northern Jets with a big turnaround, downing Coleambally 19.15 (129) to 4.6 (30) at Nixon Park.
Grant came in for his first appearance of the season in first grade and the occasion proved just the spark Temora needed as they ran riot against the Blues.
Riley Hubbard swung forward and kicked five goals in a strong display, while Joe Morton continued his fine season with four.
Not only did Grant and Chris Stacey come up to first grade for the first time this year, the Kangaroos blooded another debutant in Braith Ruskin, who kicked a goal on debut.
James Godde also returned for his second appearance for the year and made an impact.
The win pushes Temora back up to seventh spot on the Farrer League ladder after their third win of the season.
Coleambally picked up a couple of injuries in the loss.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 3.5 8.10 15.12 19.15 (129)
Coleambally Blues 0.1 4.1 4.3 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 5, J.Morton 4, T.Shea 3, S.Quinn 1, C.Stacey 1, L.Sinclair 1, J.Godde 1, I.Pattison 1, B.Ruskin 1, E.Breust 1; Coleambally Blues: M.White 2, S.Tipiloura 1, D.Thompson 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos Seniors: Not submitted; Coleambally Blues Seniors: Not submitted.
