Temora belt Coleambally by 99 points in Rob Grant's 300th game

By Matt Malone
Updated July 1 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 9:45pm
Former captain Rob Grant is chaired off after Temora celebrated a win in his 300th game on Saturday. Picture supplied
TEMORA celebrated former captain and club stalwart Rob Grant's 300th game with a 99-point belting of Coleambally on Saturday.

Matt Malone

Sports editor

