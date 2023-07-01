Tumut's finals destiny remains in their own hands after a dramatic fightback to earn a draw with Deniliquin.
The winner of the clash at Rotary Park on Saturday was set to be in the box seat to secure fourth place.
The Drovers had the upper hand after going out to a 25-3 lead.
However with plenty to play for the Bulls rallied, scoring three late tries to come away with a 25-all draw.
While Deniliquin picked up a bonus point for scoring five tries, they are now one point, and significant points differential, behind Tumut with three rounds left in the season.
Tumut coach Ray Wells was pleased to salvage some points out of the road trip.
"It was a thrilling finish but it was a frustrating first half where we played too loose and they capitalised off that," Wells said.
"The bare minimum for us was a draw as it still keeps us in the top four.
"We only travelled with 15 players, and managed to pick up another two on the way, so we were really depleted with the team we bought so I'm really proud of the team that came across."
Goal kicking proved to be the difference with all of Deniliquin's tries unconverted while Stephen Gill kicked two conversions and two penalty goals.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.