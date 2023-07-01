The Daily Advertiser
Draw with Deniliquin helps Tumut's finals hopes

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated July 1 2023 - 10:13pm, first published 9:30pm
Joel Salusalumas scored late to help Tumut draw with Deniliquin.
Tumut's finals destiny remains in their own hands after a dramatic fightback to earn a draw with Deniliquin.

