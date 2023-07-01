CHARLES Sturt University scrapped out what may prove to be one of their most important wins of the season on Saturday.
The Bushpigs were held to just two goals for the game but it proved enough for a five-point win over North Wagga, 2.6 (18) to 1.7 (13) at McPherson Oval.
North Wagga captain Rhys Doneley kicked the first goal of the game in the third minute of the second term and it proved to be the only major of the opening half.
Nick Myers was swung to full-forward and delivered CSU's first of the game in the third minute of the third term.
With the Saints leading by a point heading into the last quarter, it was Sean Holgate who kicked the match-winner for CSU at the 15 minute mark of the final term.
Zac Whyte had a shot on goal for North Wagga in the final 20 seconds but it went through for a behind.
While scrappy, it was CSU's fifth consecutive victory and one that consolidated their position in the top five.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan was proud of the way his team toughed it out.
"As I said to the boys after the game, we've been up for a long time, we've had uni break, some of our key midfielders out, we've got injury concerns, I could kind of sense that we were facing a downer coming up and the best part of the downer this year is that we managed to win it," Cohalan said.
"And in years gone by at CSU we would have lost that game for sure. The positive to take out of it is definitely the four points.
"We didn't play very well but full credit to North Wagga, that is the best pressure we've had all year.
"The conditions made it a hard game but North Wagga's attack on the ball, their pressure, their tackling, their one percenters was elite for four quarters so for us to be able to withstand that and find a way to win, even though we had players missing and we lost Dusty before half-time, in the face of adversity was really pleasing."
North Wagga started the game with an extra man in defence and pushed their half-forwards up to the contest. It was a tactic that almost came off for the young Saints.
Harry Wakefield was best for the Bushpigs on a half-back flank, while Sam Barrow moved into the midfield in the second half and had a big influence on the contest.
Jackson Nejman, Doneley and Jack Flood were best for North Wagga.
The Bushpigs lost co-coach Dusty Rogers to hospital before half-time with a dislocated finger, that is expected to keep him out for next week's clash against Northern Jets.
Full-time
CSU Bushpigs 0.4 0.5 1.5 2.6 (18)
North Wagga Saints 0.1 1.5 1.6 1.7 (13)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: S.Holgate 1, N.Myers 1; North Wagga Saints Seniors: R.Doneley 1.
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: H.Wakefield, S.Barrow, N.Myers, A.Wallace, M.Findlay, C.Kelly; North Wagga Saints: J.Nejman, J.Flood, R.Doneley, K.Hanlon, L.Mauger, J.Kerr
