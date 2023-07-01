Waratahs have taken a big step towards the Southern Inland minor premiership with a win over Wagga City.
The ladder leaders were able to avenge a narrow loss to their closest rivals earlier in the season with a 39-28 win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Nick McCarthy was pleased to take the win as they build into finals.
"It was a really pleasing result," McCarthy said.
"We worked hard during the middle part of the game, got a bit of ascendancy when we worked our way into the A zone so it was really pleasing."
It was a tight first half with Waratahs taking a 24-16 advantage into the break.
However they were able to extend their lead as Liam Krautz scored two tries off the bench in his return from injury.
McCarthy thought their set piece helped get the upper hand.
"We were really direct in the A zone on attack, our line out and our scrum performed really well, which takes away a fair bit of the advantage Wagga City creates with the way they play," he said.
"Being able to win our set piece and then take them on in the forward pack created quite a few opportunities for us."
Waratahs were reduced to 14 men twice throughout the clash with both Jayden Stanton and Lachlan Condon yellow carded.
Discipline is something McCarthy is looking to work on in the build up to finals.
"We gave a couple of yellow cards away but we've been working really hard on line speed and taking the space off them and just got the timing wrong a couple of times," he said.
"We were under a bit of a warning for a fair portion of the game. That's something we need to tighten up over the next few weeks but the response from the players when we were down a man was really pleasing.
"We worked hard, went back to our strengths and actually did quite well on the scoreboard while we had guys in the sin bin."
A late try to Steven Tracey ensured the premiers didn't go home empty handed.
However despite picking up a bonus point Wagga City dropped to third place with Ag College moving into second after their 55-0 win over CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval.
It means for the second week running there will be a top-of-the-table clash.
After Waratahs scored two late tries to get the better of Aggies last time, McCarthy is expecting another tight tussle.
"The speed they play at is really difficult for a lot of teams to control so we will have to be pretty clever about the way we play," he said.
Meanwhile Griffith held on for just their third win of the season after a 33-29 win over Albury at Exies Oval.
However the Steamers, who have won a game less, remain ahead of them with their bonus points.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
