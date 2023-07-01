BARELLAN have clawed themselves to within one game of the Farrer League top five in dramatic circumstances at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
The Two Blues were awarded a two-point victory after the game was abandoned late in the third quarter.
Barellan captain Riley Irvin was knocked out by an alleged sling tackle and after 30 minutes elapsed and paramedics just on the scene attending to him, the game was called off.
Due to the game being past half-time, the rules state the score stands and Barellan took an important win.
East Wagga-Kooringal full-forward Jarrad Boumann was yellow carded and reported for the tackle.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder said it was a hollow feeling.
"It's a weird one," Lawder said.
"Riley's in hospital.
"It's a very hollow sort of thing. All of our thoughts are with Riley and we're just hoping for the best."
Given it was virtually a must-win clash for their finals hopes, Lawder was certainly happy to end up with the four points.
"Absolutely. We'll take the win for what it is," he said.
"I suppose now we've just got to keep building on it.
"There's been some interesting scorelines today and it's good for the league isn't it. It makes for an exciting run home."
Barellan got off to a strong start, kicking five goals to one in the opening term with the aid of a breeze.
The Hawks wasted no time using it to their advantage in the second quarter and kicked five unanswered goals to open up a four-point half-time lead.
Barellan had kicked three goals to two in the third term before play was halted due to the injury at about the 20 minute mark.
"We absolutely owned the first quarter and then it slipped," Lawder said.
"Whether or not we thought it was just going to happen. They got the first goal of the second quarter and then got a bit of a run on.
"We were probably second to the footy but we fixed that up in the third and it would have been a bloody good game, to be honest.
"They brought us all in and explained the rules. The ambulance turned up right on half an hour so we shook hands and that was it."
The loss, in unusual circumstances, continues a horror run for the Hawks.
They have now lost five or their last six games and are now clinging onto their position in the top five.
Will Ellis was Barellan's best. He kicked three goals in the opening term alone. Jack Carroll-Tape and Jake Whyte were strong down back, while Jack Taylor and Ryan Best were strong through the middle.
Boumann had kicked five of the Hawks' eight goals up until the premature ending, while Luke Cuthbert, Cam McPherson and Ryan Bourne were also enjoying strong games.
The Hawks also welcomed in the Sydney-based Jeremiah Lenisaurua for his first game of the season to answer their ruck woes.
Lawder said Barellan will now aim up for their run home and give a finals berth everything they've got.
"Absolutely. And that was one of the things I talked about before the game. Obviously you want to take it week by week, you've got to win one game, now we've got six games of footy left for the year, it goes really quick, you just want to make the most of it when you've got that opportunity," he said.
"We've just got to keep taking it week by week and whatever happens, happens."
Barellan face Marrar next week and will welcome back Matt Irvin and Ben Cleaver.
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues 5.3 5.5 8.6 8.6 (54)
EWK Hawks 1.2 6.3 8.4 8.4 (52)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: W.Ellis 3, R.Irvin 1, J.Carroll-Tape 1, J.Moala 1, B.Winter 1, R.Best 1; EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 5, C.McPherson 2, B.Argus 1
BEST: Barellan Two Blues: W.Ellis, R.Irvin, J.Whyte, J.Carroll-Tape, E.Cody, J.Taylor; EWK Hawks: C.McPherson, J.Boumann, R.Bourne, J.Hughes, B.Argus, K.Argus.
