Collingullie-GP defeated MCUE by 20 points at Mangoplah Sportsground

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 1 2023 - 8:20pm
Sam Stening was sensational against the Goannas and finished with eight of the Demons 12 goals. Picture by Les Smith
Sam Stening was sensational against the Goannas and finished with eight of the Demons 12 goals. Picture by Les Smith

A strong opening term guided Collingullie-Glenfield Park to an impressive 12.9 (81) to 9.7 (61) victory against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

