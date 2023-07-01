A strong opening term guided Collingullie-Glenfield Park to an impressive 12.9 (81) to 9.7 (61) victory against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
It's the second straight win for the Demons and coach Nick Perryman was pleased to grab such a strong victory away from home.
"Yeah it was definitely one of our better games of the year," Perryman said.
"We had a good three quarters and having a couple guys back this week really helped.
"So we are going to take a lot of confidence out of that game, they were obviously a little bit undermanned but we are still happy with the win."
Consistency throughout games has been one of the Demons biggest weaknesses throughout games this season and although proud of the effort overall, Perryman said their fourth quarter was a tad disappointing.
"To be honest it was a great three quarters," he said.
"But I think we let them back in and they kicked four goals in the last quarter.
"It was a bit of a down quarter that last one but on the whole it was probably our best game of the year."
Sam Stening was dominant up forward for the Demons and kicked eight while Joe Perryman, Ed Perryman and Noah Harper were amongst their best players.
Perryman said that both Ed and Joe both had good games against the Goannas and had adjusted well after a recent change of position.
"Yeah they both played well," he said.
"They've changed position the last couple of weeks and we've moved them around a little bit, but they played well which was pleasing."
The Demons will likely sit a game and a half outside the top five at the conclusion of round 11 and still face an uphill battle to qualify for finals this season.
While aware of the massive challenge ahead, Perryman said they would just continue to tackle the run home one week at a time and see what the future holds.
"We've sort of got no other choice as we've got our backs up against the wall a little bit at the moment," he said.
"A few things haven't gone our way in the first half of the year, but we will look to put that behind us and we are just going to take it week by week.
"We can't afford to take it any other way, but we look forward to the challenges coming ahead."
Adding momentum to the Demons was the return of best and fairest winner Matt Klemke who lined up for just his fifth game of the season.
Perryman said it was great to have such an important leader back in the side and noted the Demons have won all three games Klemke has played out the four quarters.
"I think every time he's played this year we've won when he's played a full game," he said.
"It's massive for us, he's our captain and he leads by example, it's great to have him back in the side."
Harry Collins, Ryan Turnbull and Nelson Foley were the Goannas best while Jordan Doering, Patrick Gardiner, Dean Lord and Jono Male all finished with two goals apiece.
Full Time
Collingullie GP (81)
MCUE (61)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 8, S.Jolliffe 1, M.Klemke 1, K.Flack 1, B.Williams 1; MCUE: D.Lord 2, J.Male 2, P.Gardiner 2, J.Doering 2, H.Collins 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: J.Perryman, N.Harper, E.Perryman, S.Stening, M.Inglis; MCUE: H.Collins, R.Turnbull, N.Foley, J.Male, L.Pulver, W.Morshead
