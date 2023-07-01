MARRAR breathed life into the Farrer League premiership race with a thrilling three-point win over Northern Jets at Ariah Park on Saturday.
The Bombers kicked five of the last six goals of the game to run over the top of the Jets and all but end their minor premiership aspirations with a 14.6 (90) to 13.9 (87) upset.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper had a chance to win the game after the siren with a set shot from outside 50 from the boundary line but sprayed the ball to the left.
Livewire forward Mitch Bloomfield kicked the final two goals to lead Marrar to victory but it was young forward Blake Walker that proved the hero.
When the Jets kicked the first two goals of the final term, they opened up a game-high lead of 20 points and looked set to run away from Marrar.
But Walker and classy midfielder Zach Walgers inspired a brilliant comeback to run down the Jets and hand them just their second loss of the year.
Walgers was tireless through the midfield and went forward to kick three goals, while it was Walker capped off a fine game with some big moments in the final term.
Not only did he kick one of Marrar's last five goals, he also set up a couple and then swung to defence where he took three intercept marks in the final three minutes.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was proud of the way his team dug deep and got the job done.
"Yeah it's huge to come over here on their home deck and to dig deep for four quarters, it was a tight contest all day and I'm just really proud of the boys," Gardner said.
He maintained the faith even when they found themselves down by 20 points early in the final term.
"I've just said to the boys when we're down like that, we've got to play more risky footy," he said.
"That's what we did against The Rock at three-quarter-time when we played well for that 10 minute patch, that's what we've got to do and to be honest, that's when we play our best footy."
While the win doesn't change much for Marrar on the ladder, given they were bound for a top three finish regardless, Gardner believes the victory does wonders for the Bombers' belief.
"It's a massive mindset win," he said.
"It's huge for the young boys belief that we can match it with the best, not only match it with the best but on their home deck, on a smaller ground that doesn't really suit us.
"It's massive for the young boys to know that we can do it and they will play with a bit more confidence now."
Gardner believes the winning culture that Marrar established under former coach Shane Lenon over the past five seasons played a part in getting over the line.
"We still do have quite a few boys from our premiership teams and you look at our younger boys and they've come from successful teams, the under 18s have been successful, the Wagga Swans have always been a successful club so the boys are used to success," he said.
"I've said a few times this year that when a game is on the line, we know how to step it up because we've got a real winning culture here."
The win came at a cost for the Bombers, with Connor Willis sustaining a hamstring injury early and Harry Reynolds going down with a rolled ankle just before half-time.
"It probably adds to the win really," Gardner said.
"To know that we can do that when we lose one of our best half backs in the first five minutes and Harry Reynolds was best on ground until he did his ankle, in my opinion, so to lose those two key backs, we had to throw things around.
"It's frustrating that it keeps happening but the boys keep standing up and replacing them so I can't be happier than that."
Gardner also heaped praise on the role Walker played in the win.
"Blake's getting better and better as he goes on at playing that key forward role," he said.
"The way he flies at the contest, he's got nothing else in mind but grabbing that ball and he doesn't care what happens to his body.
"He's finishing off his hard work now, which is pleasing, but what I found the most pleasing about his game was when we sent him back with three minutes to go, he took three crucial marks that you could say won us the game."
Aside from Walker and Walgers, Bryce Mann was another standout for the victors.
Jeromy Lucas was best for the Jets, while Matt Wallis had a big influence with five goals.
The big winner of the day was The Rock-Yerong Creek, who are now two games clear in the race for the minor premiership.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 1.2 6.2 9.4 14.6 (90)
Northern Jets 2.0 6.2 10.6 13.9 (87)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: M.Bloomfield 3, Z.Walgers 3, B.Walker 2, C.Gardner 2, C.Bourke 1, H.Reynolds 1, M.Deer 1, J.Moye 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 5, C.Bell 2, L.Haddrill 1, J.Harper 1, H.Gaynor 1, T.Alexander 1, S.Clemson 1, M.Haddrill 1.
BEST: Marrar Bombers: B.Walker, Z.Walgers, B.Mann, N.Molkentin, T.Lawler, C.Graetz; Northern Jets: L.Jones, M.Wallis, J.Lucas, M.Haddrill, T.Heath, S.Clemson.
