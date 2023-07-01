A fast start helped Kangaroos end their narrow run of outs to move back into Group Nine's top five.
The Wagga club had dropped from first to sixth after three tight losses but hit back in the best fashion to take a 50-16 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
However it's come at a cost with Kangaroos playing almost the entire second half with only 14 players.
Charlie Barton only lasted two minutes after coming off second best from some heavy contact while Jake Mascini picked up a knee injury after a late hit after 12 minutes.
Ryan Cronin also limped off minutes into the second half with a corked thigh.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased with how his team overcame some adversity to post an important win.
"It didn't feel like we were far off and we've been building," Rose said.
"A few consecutive games has probably helped us as while I don't want to use it as an excuse but the start of the season was stop-start, stop-start and it was probably the same as our footy.
"It's just good to play a few consecutive games and start building towards the style of footy we're looking to play."
Rose has been looking for the side to capitalise better on their opportunities.
They certainly did that after being gifted plenty of chances from an ill-disciplined Tigers outfit.
Off the back of three penalties, Bowie Foster was able to open the scoring after six minutes as he went over from dummy half.
A break from Mascini set Rose up for their second six minutes later.
Tristan Eldridge was sin binned for the hit on Mascini and Kangaroos took advantage as Casey Lynch scored in the corner.
Rose had his second with Eldridge still out of the defensive line.
Gundagai hit back with a rare opportunity with the ball as Toby Dasey scored with 12 minutes left in the first half however tries to Ned Cooper and James Smart ensured Kangaroos would take a 32-4 lead into the break.
Rose was pleased with how they asserted themselves on the contest.
"We probably missed a few opportunities last week but in the first half I felt like we capitalised," Rose said.
"It's a credit to the boys as we were down to one on the bench and it just goes to show the character of the side.
"We just turned up for each other.
"Everyone is happy to just work hard for each other and not worry about the scoreboard."
After plenty of points in the first half, it took 15 minutes for Kangaroos to add to their lead as Latrell Siegwalt scored after a mistake at the back from Jack Lyons.
The two sides then traded tries from dummy half with Foster's second answering Wilson Hamblin's effort.
Kaidan Bell was on the end of an entertaining try for the Tigers after two swooping on the second kick off the play.
However Foster completed his hat-trick to see Kangaroos post their half century.
The win not only moved Kangaroos back into the top five, after being replaced by Gundagai last week, but sees them bring home the Challenge Cup after the Tigers failed to defend it at their first attempt.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
