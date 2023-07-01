Five unanswered goals in the final term guided Coolamon to an impressive 32-point win against Turvey Park at Kindra Park.
Although leading at the first break, the Hoppers soon found themselves trailing early in the second term following three straight goals to the Bulldogs however a late goal to Jerry Maslin just before halftime reduced the margin to just six points.
Neither side were able to effectively hit the scoreboard in the third, with two goals to one handing the Hoppers a narrow three-point lead heading into the final term.
It was all one-way traffic in the last as the Hoppers rose to the occasion and were able to run out 10.7 (67) to 5.5 (35) winners over the Bulldogs.
For the third time this year, a fourth quarter burst saw the Hoppers claim an impressive victory with Shae Darcy leading the charge with three of those five final quarter goals.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Hoppers have now won their last five and coach Jake Barrett believes that their final quarter performances are a reflection of a couple of changes made following their slow start to the year.
"We were down in the dumps there like everyone saw," Barrett said.
"But we changed a few things at training and kept ourselves more accountable to one another, put in the work and it's sort of paying off.
"In saying that, it was a pretty wet day today and both teams probably do prefer the dry weather football but that's what made it a good contest.
"That first quarter both teams were definitely fired up, but once that settled down we got on and played football and it was a really good contest for the day."
Tim Oosterhoff finished with two goals for the afternoon however it was in the ruck where 'Rooster' had his greatest influence.
The late omissions of Turvey pair Antony Forato and Rhett Weidemann saw the Bulldogs head into the game without a lot of tall options to rotate through the ruck.
After a somewhat quiet opening half, Oosterhoff was thrown in the ruck during the third term and Barrett was very impressed with his performance.
"Once he came in halfway through the third 'Rooster' was just dominant for us," he said.
"Obviously it was unfortunate for them as I think they had both of their tall's out that usually go through the ruck.
"But once Rooster went on he just gave us first option and really got it going for us in there, he was instrumental and he is playing some really good football at the moment.
"Then Shae Darcy kicked three there and couldn't miss and he was unreal there as a small forward.
"Those two boys played a really good last quarter, but it was a 21-man team effort today.
"That's what it comes down to in the end, not just individuals and if you do that together then you can get over the top of them."
The win elevates the Hoppers into second position on the Riverina League ladder heading into their final bye of the season.
With home games to come against Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Griffith following the week off, Barrett admitted that they would be putting the time off to good use.
"I know we've got a bye there but we are probably going to use this as a good training block to set us up for those last six weeks," he said.
"We have just got to make sure we keep that mindset and go from there because we don't want to rest now.
"We used the long weekend in June for that and now we will keep ourselves head down bum up."
While admitting it wasn't their best win of the season so far, Barrett said it was still a hugely important victory especially after going down to the Bulldogs earlier in the year.
"I still would've thought that Ganmain win was instrumental," he said.
"But we just beat the top of the table team and that's a really terrific win for us because last time they really put it to us early in the year."
Full Time
Coolamon 2.0 3.3 5.6 10.7 (67)
Turvey Park 1.2 4.3 5.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Coolamon: S.Darcy 3, T.Oosterhoff 2, B.Glyde 1, C.Mckelvie 1, J.Maslin 1, A.Macauley 1, M.Hillier 1; Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 3, J.Moroney 1, B.Wallett 1
BEST: Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff, C.Mckelvie, P.Bray, S.Darcy, C.Mattingly, T.Holden; Turvey Park: L.Fellows, J.Haggar, T.Doyle, J.Ashcroft, M.Ness, D.Irvine
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.