Coolamon defeated Turvey Park by 32 points at Kindra Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 1 2023 - 9:00pm
Coolamon's Cooper McKelvie runs away from Turvey Park's Josh Ashcroft during the game between the Hoppers and Bulldogs at Kindra Park. Picture by Madeline Begley
Coolamon's Cooper McKelvie runs away from Turvey Park's Josh Ashcroft during the game between the Hoppers and Bulldogs at Kindra Park. Picture by Madeline Begley

Five unanswered goals in the final term guided Coolamon to an impressive 32-point win against Turvey Park at Kindra Park.

Local News

