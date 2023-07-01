Kangaroos 50 d Gundagai 16
Coolamon 10.7 (67) d Turvey Park 5.5 (35)
Leeton-Whitton 15.12 (102) d Narrandera 9.5 (59)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 12.9 (81) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 9.7 (61)
Charles Sturt University 2.6 (18) d North Wagga 1.7 (13)
Barellan 8.6 (54) d East Wagga-Kooringal 8.4 (52)
Marrar 14.6 (90) d Northern Jets 13.9 (87)
Temora 19.15 (129) d Coleambally 4.6 (30)
Holbrook 14.12 (96) d Culcairn 7.7 (49)
CDHBU 10.8 (68) d Jindera 7.7 (49)
Billabong Crows 10.12 (72) d Lockhart 10.9 (69)
Brock-Burrum 12.6 (78) d Henty 8.6 (54)
Osborne 43.22 (280) d Murray Magpies 3.2 (20)
Howlong 12.13 (85) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 5.5 (35)
Tumut 25 drew with Deniliquin 25
Waratahs 39 d Wagga City 28
Griffith 33 d Albury 29
Ag College 55 d CSU 0
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
