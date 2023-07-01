The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 1

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EWK's Hayden Nelson looks to dispose of the ball during the clash between the Hawks and Two Blues at Gumly Oval. Picture by Les Smith
EWK's Hayden Nelson looks to dispose of the ball during the clash between the Hawks and Two Blues at Gumly Oval. Picture by Les Smith

Group Nine

Kangaroos 50 d Gundagai 16

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.