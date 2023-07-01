Live coverage: July 1-2 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, the Challenge Cup is up for grabs when Gundagai takes on Kangaroos on Saturday while on Sunday Albury travels to Tumut while Junee chase two wins in a row when they host Temora.
There's a couple of big games in the Riverina League again with Coolamon playing host to Turvey Park, Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes takes on Collingullie-Glenfield Park while Leeton-Whitton hosts Narrandera on Saturday while on Sunday Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong takes on Wagga Tigers on Sunday.
In the Farrer League, the big clash is in Ariah Park when Northern Jets host Marrar, Barellan are looking to keep their finals hopes alive when they travel to take on East Wagga-Kooringal, North Wagga hosts Charles Sturt University and Coleambally makes the trip to Temora.
The top-of-the-table clash between Wagga City and Waratahs is the highlight on the Southern Inland round but Deniliquin and Tumut's clash will go along way to deciding who plays finals. CSU are also back in action when they take on Ag College while Griffith hosts Albury.
There's also a full round in Football Wagga.
Follow all the action.
