Impact Wrestling's opening night of their Tour Down Under has thrilled an estimated crowd of 600 people at Equex Centre.
A strong eight-match card kept fans of all ages on the edge of their seats for the two and a half hour show that included plenty of action both inside and outside of the ring.
Melbourne-based wrestler Slex opened the evening's proceedings with a pinfall victory over Adam Brooks which was followed by Gisele Shaw grabbing a win via submission against Erika Reid.
Some of the other highlights from the evening included Digital Media champion Joe Hendry retaining his title against Eddie Edwards while the tag team match between the teams of ABC and Moose & Brian Myers was a definite crowd favourite.
The main event of the evening also lived up to the hype as newly crowned Impact World Champion Alex Shelley was able to successfully retain his title despite the best efforts of Steve Maclin while Chris Sabin also retained his X-Division title in what was a thrilling match against Frankie Kazarian and Australia's Robbie Eagles.
MORE NEWS:
Brothers Jason Hauth (30) and Tyler Hauth (27) drove down from Melbourne to take in the opening night of the tour and were very impressed with what they saw.
"It was really good," Jason said.
"It was a great experience and worth the nice four hour drive up from Melbourne.
"We left at 10am and got in at 2pm and did some local exploring around Wagga Wagga which was nice.
"It's a very unique country town and I never thought that Wagga Wagga would be a place that I'd be travelling to to watch Impact Wrestling."
It is the first time the brothers have made the trip to Wagga and they have both been professional wrestling fans for over two decades.
Although admitting they aren't devoted followers of Impact Wrestling, Tyler said they still keep up to date with what is happening with the promotion.
"We were big Impact fans back in the day when it used to be called TNA Wrestling," Tyler said.
"We were huge fans of TNA and we slightly dropped off, but we keep up to date with what's going on.
"We've kept an eye on what's going on recently with Impact, so it was nice to see them down here today."
In addition to some of Impact Wrestling's biggest stars stepping into the ring on Friday night, there was also plenty of local Australian talent that were also taking centre stage.
With local promotions frequently visiting Melbourne, Jason said it was good to see a couple of wrestlers who they are fairly used to seeing on a regular basis.
"All the Aussies are like locals to us back in Melbourne," he said.
"But it was great to see them in a different environment and in front of a different crowd."
The pair are sticking around for the rest of the weekend's action and were looking forward to backing up for night two on Saturday evening.
Impact Wrestling's Tour Down Under Night One Results
Slex d Adam Brooks via pinfall
Gisele Shaw d Erika Reid via submission
Joe Hendry d Eddie Edwards via pinfall to retain the Digital Media Championship
Killer Kelly d Aysha via submission
Chris Sabin retained his X Division Title via pinfall over Robbie Eagles
ABC d Moose & Brian Myers via pinfall
Deonna Purrazzo d Steph De Lander via pinfall
Alex Shelley d Steve Maclin via pinfall to retain the Impact World Championship
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.