The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Impact Wrestling's opening night of their Tour Down Under provided plenty of action both inside and outside of the ring

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 1 2023 - 9:28am, first published June 30 2023 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Digital Media champion Joe Hendry drops opponent Eddie Edwards during their title match on night one of Impact Wrestling's Tour Down Under. Picture by Les Smith
Digital Media champion Joe Hendry drops opponent Eddie Edwards during their title match on night one of Impact Wrestling's Tour Down Under. Picture by Les Smith

Impact Wrestling's opening night of their Tour Down Under has thrilled an estimated crowd of 600 people at Equex Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.