THE death of an under-17s premiership captain in a car crash helped prompt a Hume football league club to hold a driver education session for its young players this week.
Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock ran a Towards Zero night for its L and P-plate drivers with three speakers stressing to the teenagers the need for road safety.
The talks followed a fatal crash at Burrumbuttock last October which claimed the life of Kurtis Mitsch, 22, who had led the club's under-17s team to a flag.
Club president John Heagney said the tragedy showed the need for education of young motorists.
"We just had to let a bit of time go by and we've got a big batch of under-17s about to start to drive on their own and it's about a bit of reinforcement that it's not only the ones that it involves it affects but also the ones that are left behind who are hurt," Mr Heagney said.
Under-17s parent Mark Korzeniowski organised the forum which was attended by 21 of 28 players in that football grade as well as netballers.
IN OTHER NEWS
"It was more or less because so many kids have got their licence or are getting their licence and being country football they're driving out (from Albury) on Thursdays for training," Mr Korzeniowski said.
"You've got a 40-kilometre distance, night-time driving, narrow roads, potential animals on the road - so with all those things we thought it would be a good idea."
The speakers consisted of Albury and Border Rescue Squad captain and former traffic police officer Paul Marshall, nurse and former paramedic Sam Whish-Wilson and Transport for NSW road user safety manager Denise Crouch.
Mr Marshall spoke of having to cut injured people out of wrecked cars and of having seen countless crashes involving teenaged P-platers.
Ms Whish-Wilson urged the youngsters not to drink drive, wear their seatbelts and to only use their phone at a crash scene to call triple-zero.
She said miscommunication can result in news of accidents spreading wildly on social media leading to panic and confusion.
Ms Whish-Wilson also told of responding last month to a fatal crash involving two cars which occurred south of Howlong's football ground on a Thursday night.
Ms Crouch highlighted some sobering statistics.
They included that every 46 minutes someone in Australia is either hospitalised or killed in a crash and it takes 160 metres to come to a stop when travelling 100kmh.
Ms Crouch also spoke of vehicle safety.
"So often we teach our kids to drive in our good cars and then go and give them and old bomb to drive as their first car," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.