The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Robbie Byatt ready to get one back on former club

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt and Robbie Byatt will take on former club Albury on Sunday as Tumut look to hit back from their round one loss to the Thunder at Twickenham. Picture by Ash Smith
Matt and Robbie Byatt will take on former club Albury on Sunday as Tumut look to hit back from their round one loss to the Thunder at Twickenham. Picture by Ash Smith

Robbie Byatt will have some familiar foes as Tumut look to extend their winning run.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.