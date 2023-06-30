Robbie Byatt will have some familiar foes as Tumut look to extend their winning run.
The former Albury captain-coach will line up against his former club at Twickenham on Sunday.
It's the first time the 33-year-old has ever played against a former club after making the move to the Thunder when Tumbarumba went into recess.
However he's looking forward to the challenge.
"It will be the first time so it's something different for me," Byatt said.
"We're starting to hit our straps now so they will definitely be looking to get one back on them.
"There was a bit of nitty gritty down there so I'm sure it will be a good game."
Byatt was set to retire after Albury failed to make finals last year.
However with a new business in Tumbarumba, and brother Matt linking back with the Blues, Byatt has played in Tumut's last four games.
He's enjoying having a different role with the new club.
"We've played together a lot and it is always good when you're playing alongside each other," Byatt said.
"It's been good and I can just slot in wherever they need me and try to do a job for them.
"I'm enjoying it. I've been a lock, second row and centre so it's good to be able to float around in different positions."
Albury took a surprise 14-12 win over Tumut at Greenfield Park to take the season.
There were plenty of tensions between the two clubs and Byatt won't be surprised if there's more.
However he's heard little out of his former teammates this week.
"I speak to a few of the boys still but they've all been quiet and there hasn't been much banter thrown around," he said.
Tumut are looking to atone for their round one loss to remain on top of the compact Group Nine ladder.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow thought it was a win that got away on the border.
He's confident they can make it six wins in a row.
"It was a disappointing loss, I thought we definitely should have won that game, so it wasn't enjoyable how everything turned out so we're pretty keen to get stuck in and try to get that win against them," Bristow said.
"We got a good hit out of that game (against Kangaroos), especially in that second half when there weren't many stoppages coming off the break.
"It was exactly what we needed and hopefully we can pick up from there."
Meanwhile Albury coach Justin Carney hasn't been named to face Tumut despite being cleared to do so.
He's been suspended since their round one win over Tumut.
