Kangaroos chase crucial victory to stop ladder slide

Kangaroos are looking for that winning formula to stop their slide down the Group Nine ladder.
The Wagga club have gone from first to sixth in three rounds after three tight losses to teams all now ahead of them in the competition.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose is looking to capitalise better of any opportunities for their clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday.
"One of the things we're looking to improve is taking our opportunities when they come,"Rose said.
"We can't be sitting back on our heels and if we can do that well it will start coming together for us."
Kangaroos are set to go into the clash unchanged with Troy Barby still sidelined with a shoulder issue.
Kangaroos took a 44-16 win over a Gundagai in round one but Rose expects a very different challenge this time around from the fifth-placed Tigers.
"They've strung some wins together over the last few rounds so we need to be good," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
