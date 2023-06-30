The Daily Advertiser
Kangaroos chase crucial victory to stop ladder slide

By Courtney Rees
Updated June 30 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose is looking for a win over Gundagai which would move them back into the top five.
Kangaroos are looking for that winning formula to stop their slide down the Group Nine ladder.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

